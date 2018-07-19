TUNIS, Tunisia — Four humanitarian groups say a commercial boat carrying 40 migrants who had been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea has been waiting to get a green light to dock in the Tunisian port of Zarzis for more than 48 hours.

The groups, most of them based in Tunisia, said Thursday that Tunisian authorities were deciding whether to grant the boat entry after Italy, Malta and France refused. Tunisian authorities couldn’t immediately be reached to discuss its stance.

The migrants reportedly were at sea for five days before a Maltese ship picked them up and then transferred them Monday to the Tunisian-flagged Sarost 5.

The humanitarian groups called on the Tunisian government to and accept the migrants. The Maltese government refuted claims it had violated international maritime laws by directing the migrants to Tunisia, the nearest port.

