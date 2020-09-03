By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDTBERLIN — The bodies of five children have been found at an apartment in a western German city, police said Thursday.Police didn’t say who found the bodies in Solingen, near Cologne, news agency dpa reported.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey also gave no immediate information on the cause of death or on any possible suspects.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy