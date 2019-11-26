VNExpress says the bodies were transferred to ambulances to carry them to their home provinces south of Hanoi.

The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the U.K. and Vietnam.

