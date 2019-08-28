Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused on Wednesday of “outrageous” and “deeply dangerous” behavior following reports that the British government is expected to ask Queen Elizabeth II to temporarily shut down Parliament from the middle of September.

The impact of a suspending Parliament would mean that opposition lawmakers would have less time to try and stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal.

According to British media outlets, Johnson is planning to temporarily shut down Parliament between Sept. 11 and Oct. 14. Britain is expected to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

The idea of suspending — or proroguing — Parliament at this crucial time in the Brexit process sparked howls of outrage from many lawmakers, including from some within the governing Conservative Party.

Dominic Grieve, a Conservative lawmaker, said that suspending Parliament would be “outrageous” and he would vote with opposition lawmakers in a vote of no confidence.

Yvette Cooper, a Labour lawmaker, said: “Boris Johnson is trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands — this is a deeply dangerous and irresponsible way to govern.”

According to the BBC, the state broadcaster, the queen, who is on holiday in Scotland at her Balmoral residence, will reportedly be asked on Wednesday to agree to suspend Parliament by the Privy Council.

Tom Brake, the Brexit spokesman for the pro-E.U. Liberal Democrats, tweeted that if the reports on the BBC are accurate, then Johnson has “thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy.”

“The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country,” he said. “His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist.”

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, said that “unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”

British lawmakers return to Parliament next week following their summer recess, or break. Parliament then normally shuts down in late September for about three weeks, which is when the political parties hold their annual conferences. The proposed suspension would extend that period.

The latest maneuverings follow a meeting on Tuesday by opposition lawmakers to try and thwart a no-deal Brexit. In a rare show of unity, leaders of opposition parties agreed that they would prioritize trying to pass legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Britain’s mop-topped prime minister has set his timetable: he says that Britain will leave the E.U. with or without a deal by Oct. 31. He insists that he wants a deal, but his four-page letter to E.U. chiefs and talks last week with the leaders of France and Germany have yet to yield any breakthroughs.

With the risk of a no-deal Brexit seemingly rising by the day, those opposed to leaving without an exit plan — the majority of lawmakers in the British Parliament — are plotting ways to avert such a development, which leaked official documents say could lead to food and fuel shortages and a return of a hard border in Ireland.

But if Parliament isn’t sitting for an extended period of time, then it will stymie efforts of opposition lawmakers who want to use this route as a way to stop a no-deal Brexit.

