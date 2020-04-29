"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," the statement read.

The next question: what does a man named Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson call his son?

The couple thanked “the fantastic NHS maternity team.” This is the second time this month that the prime minister has been effusive in his praise for the National Health Service.

Johnson was probably the world’s most famous coronavirus patient. He was stricken with the virus at the end of March; spent 10 days in self-isolation in the official residence at Downing Street; he was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital with persistent cough, fever and shortness of breath. At the hospital, he was transferred to an intensive care unit.

While in the hospital, Johnson was given “oxygen therapy” but his aides say he was not put on a mechanical ventilator. Upon his release, Johnson said there were times in the hospital “when it could have gone either way.” The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, revealed “it was touch and go.”

After his release, Johnson spent two weeks recovering at the prime minister’s official countryside manor, called Chequers and only returned to work on Monday.

During his period of self-isolation and hospital treatment, Johnson was apart from Symonds, who was also sick with the virus, but suffered the more moderate course of illness.

Johnson and Symonds announced in February that they were engaged and expecting their first child. The couple have said they planned to wed in early summer.

Johnson is 55 and this will be his third marriage. Symonds, 32, served as a communications strategist for the Conservative Party. This is her first.

The unwed couple — the first to occupy Downing Street in such a fashion — revealed they had become engaged, very quietly, at the end of last year.

That Johnson and Symonds are an unmarried couple living together at the prime minister’s official residence hasn’t fazed the British public. Pollsters found most Brits shrugged.

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s finance secretary and a neighbor of the prime minister’s, tweeted, “Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident.”

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party wrote, “Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.”

Robert Peston, a British broadcaster who hosts a weekly political discussion show on ITV, tweeted, “Having babies change us. Near-death experiences change us. @BorisJohnson has the full set. So will he become a very different PM from the one the UK voted for in December?"

Others on social media wondered if Johnson would now take the two weeks paternity leave that fathers in Britain can take. In 2010, David Cameron became the first British prime minister to take paternity leave while in office. Paid paternity leave was introduced in Britain in 2003.

One social media user quipped it was the “most elaborate plan to get out of PMQs ever.” Prime Minister’s Questions are the weekly grilling that takes place in the House of Commons.

Symonds is one of youngest partners of a prime minister in centuries, the BBC reported earlier, and Johnson will be the first prime minister to marry while in office in nearly 200 years.

Though he won’t be the first serving prime minister to have a baby while in office, it is not common.

David Cameron and his wife, Samantha, had a daughter in 2010, shortly after Cameron became prime minister. Before that, Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, had a son in 2000, three years into Blair’s decade in office. Before Blair, no serving prime minister became a parent for more than 150 years.

