Now, as Europe and British leaders prepare to embark on tense and tricky negotiations about their post-Brexit relationship, Europeans hope that Johnson will be able to deliver on the deals he makes in the bargaining sessions. They also believe that Britain’s exit from the European Union may be less drastic now that Johnson is less prone to being taken hostage by Brexit hard-liners who had favored only the strongest type of breakup.

AD

AD

“For us, it is just good to have a clear majority in London,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters Friday, smiling broadly as he appeared delighted with the victory of a man with whom he has clashed in the past.

Bettel spoke of his frustration about British leaders making bargains in Brussels that were quickly voted down in London.

“I am sure that a lot of Remainers voted for Boris Johnson because they are fed up of not knowing what is going to happen, and they wanted just to have a finish, arrival, basta, finito. They wanted to have clarification,” he said.

Other leaders echoed Bettel’s delight.

“We had for a few years a Parliament that was not able to form a majority around anything. We now clearly have a majority in the House of Commons to ratify the withdrawal agreement,” said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who declared himself “relieved” by the result.

AD

AD

“We’ve really had deadlock and gridlock for two or three years now. That is now going to pass,” he said, adding that he remained sad that Britain was departing the European Union.

E.U. leaders now expect Britain to sail out of the European Union on Jan. 31 and enter an 11-month-long limbo state, where it will still be subject to E.U. rules and will be able to trade with Europe as though it were a full-fledged member. But nothing is settled about the relationship between Britain and Europe after Dec. 31, 2020, when the transition period is currently set to end.

In that time frame, negotiators will somehow have to hammer out a major trade deal as well as agreements about how Britain and Europe cooperate on security, foreign policy and a range of other issues. Virtually no one on the European side believes that it is possible to agree to a meaningful trade deal that fast, meaning either that Johnson will have to break a campaign promise by asking to extend the limbo period, or that Britain and the European Union could wind up with the same type of sudden break at the end of 2020 that Parliament until now refused to allow.

AD

AD

Leaders are uncertain which approach Johnson will take, since he started his mandate in July with bombastic and uncompromising rhetoric but then broke several of his own promises to compromise and deliver on a withdrawal deal in October.

But many are hopeful that he will ultimately choose a flexible approach that minimizes disruptions on both sides — and that will lead to a closer relationship with Europe, which is what most of them want.

“It’s no secret that personally I wanted the UK to #remain in the #EU,” wrote the chairman of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, on Twitter. “But the British people have decided & we have to accept their choice: With Johnson’s victory #Brexit has become inevitable. Our goal now has to be to keep relations with the UK as close as possible.”

AD

AD

Analysts said that one clue may lie in the origins of Johnson’s opposition to the European Union — not because he long fought the bloc, but because he appeared to think it would be more promising politically to embrace Brexit. Famously, he wrote two versions of a 2016 opinion column about the Brexit referendum: one embracing Europe, the other rejecting it.

Johnson has been "pragmatically anti-Europe because he thought it would win him the leadership of the Conservative Party,” said Michael Cox, an emeritus professor of international relations at the London School of Economics. “His notion of what is Brexit could be quite a pragmatic outcome.”

In Brussels, leaders were readying for the sprint of trade negotiations and debating how to structure them. Any trade deal will likely require a series of politically unpalatable decisions for Johnson, who will find that E.U. negotiators are insistent on closely aligned regulations in exchange for access to their vast market. Britain is of course deeply integrated into the E.U. market — since until now it has been a full member.

AD

AD

“It will contain many things he will have problems with,” said Fabian Zuleeg, the head of the European Policy Center, a Brussels-based think tank. “That is going to be a bit of a shock for the U.K.”

It wasn’t just European leaders who, in the landslide victory for Brexit, saw signs that the broad majority could actually lead to a softer split. Some advocates of a full split with Europe warned that they weren’t delighted with the result.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party and a radio talk show, said Friday he was happy that at least some version of Brexit would be happening — and that Johnson’s victory is “far better than the alternative,” a win by the socialist Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party.

AD

But Farage said he does not believe Johnson’s Brexit will be what the people voted for. He said he still believes that Britain should crash out of its long partnership with Europe without a deal.

AD

“Does it get Brexit done? Er, no,” Farage told ITV News. “I think we’re probably going to head into three years of pretty agonizing negotiations.”

Farage warned his followers that the bigger the Conservative majority in Parliament, the less influence the most hardcore Brexiteers and Euroskeptics will have on Johnson. With a majority of at least 39 seats, Johnson won’t need every member of his party to vote for his measures. A couple of renegades in his own party will not be able to stop him, or make oversized demands, the way they did before.

AD

And Farage’s Brexit Party appeared to be in meltdown. It got 2 percent of the total vote on Thursday, winning zero seats in the British Parliament. Since the party will lose its seats in the European Parliament on Jan. 31 assuming Britain leaves as planned, it will be diminished as a force in British and continental politics. Brussels is delighted to say adieu to what it regards as obstructionist rabble.

AD

Farage claimed credit for depressing the working-class Labour vote in its traditional heartlands, thus enabling Conservatives to win those constituencies for the first time in a century. He declined to discuss his own future.

Booth reported from London. Karla Adam in London and Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.

AD