But it wasn’t always so.
As a columnist for the conservative Telegraph newspaper, Johnson delighted in mocking the “eco-doomsters” nattering on and on about “evil gases.”
He declared in 2000: “There is no evidence that the planet is suffering from the extreme weather patterns associated with climate change.”
As an opinion writer, and while he served as London mayor, and into his middle age, he made fun of wind power. He repeatedly quoted climate cranks. He suggested it was not global warming one need worry about, but “a mini ice age.”
Over the years, Johnson expressed enough disbelief in climate change to be branded, not exactly as a full-tilt denier, but a mischievous skeptic.
It was part of his after-dinner-speaker shtick — asking why it was snowing if the world was on fire.
Those days are over. Whether Johnson is a weather vane who swings toward popular causes or whether he was schooled at 10 Downing Street by Britain’s world-leading climate scientists, the man has changed his tune — dramatically.
And in this, the education of Boris Johnson mirrors the evolution of others who have moved from mockery to skepticism to acceptance of the science.
Johnson is all-in now, leading his Conservative Party in the charge. There’s even enough of them to host their own one-day event at COP26, the Global Conservative Climate Summit.
In an almost breathless speech to open the World Leaders Summit at the U.N. climate conference on Monday, Johnson warned, “The clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and turbines and furnaces and engines with which we are pumping carbon into the air faster and faster — record outputs and quilting the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2.”
At the Group of 20 summit in Rome a few days ago, he compared the warming world’s trajectory to the fall of the ancient Roman Empire.
Mixing his metaphors, the prime minister told the U.N. General Assembly in September that humanity was like an unruly teenager.
“My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end,” he said from the podium. “It is time for humanity to grow up. It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists — and look at covid, if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right — and to understand who we are and what we are doing.”
The new Boris Johnson doesn’t want the world to listen to the old Boris Johnson.
In September, he defended his international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who also once declared, “We aren’t getting hotter, global warming isn’t actually happening.”
The prime minister said, “I don’t want to encourage you, but if you were to excavate some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments I made, obiter dicta, about climate change that weren’t entirely supportive of the current struggle, but the facts change, and people change their minds and change their views, and that’s very important, too.”
And what, exactly, is in those clips?
After the last major climate conference in Paris, in 2015, Johnson wrote that global leaders were being driven by a “primitive fear” about the weather — rather than science — when they agreed to cut emissions.
“It is fantastic news that the world has agreed to cut pollution and help people save money,” he wrote, “but I am sure that those global leaders were driven by a primitive fear that the present ambient warm weather is somehow caused by humanity; and that fear — as far as I understand the science — is equally without foundation. There may be all kinds of reasons why I was sweating at ping-pong” in December, “but they don’t include global warming.”
As recently as 2019, Johnson delighted in calling environmental demonstrators “uncooperative crusties” who should stop blocking the streets of London with their “heaving hemp-smelling bivouacs.”
Now Johnson applauds the Greta Thunbergs of the world and the gray-haired greenies as vanguards holding world leaders to account.
COP26 is one of the biggest events Britain has ever hosted. It is also the United Kingdom’s first chance since it left the European Union to showcase itself as a serious global player.
On climate, Johnson boasted, “The fact is the U.K. is leading the world.”
Climate isn’t politically partisan here, as it is in the United States, where there has been a 180-degree shift between President Biden and former president Donald Trump.
The two main British parties, the center-right Conservatives and the center-left Labour, disagree on the timing and methods to achieve climate goals, but today they are in agreement about the science, and they have tried to outdo each other in claiming green credentials. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, was the first leader of a major country to legally commit to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
Under Johnson, the British government is at the leading edge of nations represented at COP26 when it comes to the aspirational promise — if not detailed plans and policies — to cut carbon emissions by 78 percent by 2035. The government also moved up the date for banning the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars from 2040 to 2030.
Reaching these goals will require accelerating progress in the transition to renewable energy, electric vehicles, home insulation and farming practices. It will require Britain to build massive offshore wind farms, end coal use and eat less red meat. The government has pledged to plant vast acreage of trees and restore peatlands, and to persuade every cook to switch from their beloved gas stoves to electric ones.
Like many leaders, Johnson has come under fire for flying, on a chartered plane, to and from the climate conference. His spokesperson said the British leader faced time constraints, and Johnson added Tuesday that the aircraft “has 35 percent sustainable aviation fuel.”
The British government has said it hopes to make the summit carbon-neutral, mostly by relying on carbon offsets.
Johnson’s overall record on voting for environmental laws as a member of Parliament hasn’t been strong. According to TheyWorkForYou, a parliamentary monitoring website, between 2004 and 2020, Johnson “generally voted against measures to prevent climate change.”
During the 2019 general election campaign, Johnson skipped a televised leaders debate on climate change. Instead, a melting ice sculpture stood in for the prime minister on the TV set.
Some have questioned whether his new wife, Carrie Johnson, has aided in his conversion. She works as an adviser to Oceana, an ocean conservation charity.
She’s not the only environmentalist in the Johnson family orbit, though. Stanley Johnson, the prime minister’s father, has written several books on the topic, including “Where the Wild Things Were: Travels of a Conservationist,” published in 2012, and “The Green Revolution,” way back in 1972.
Elizabeth Bomberg, a politics professor at the University of Edinburgh, said Boris Johnson’s journey has mirrored that of many who have come to take the issue more seriously, especially as the impacts of climate change have become more evident.
Bomberg also noted that Johnson is “known to seize the opportunity to jump on the bandwagon, and when he embraces something, he does it with tremendous enthusiasm.”
But, she said, there were question marks about how deep that commitment was, not least because of the “very bizarre and incongruous situation” of the British government considering its first new coal mine in 30 years, as well as the exploration of a new oil field off the coast of the Shetland islands.
The recent budget from the Treasury has also been criticized by green groups for putting the economy above the climate. And the government wants to discount taxes for domestic plane trips — to stoke travel.
Kezia Dugdale, a politics expert at the University of Glasgow and a former Labour politician, said those advising Johnson may be more worried about how the summit will impact his standing internationally than they are about how it will be received within Britain.
The domestic agenda, she said, is dominated by economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and Johnson’s pledge to bring new prosperity to the north of England — a promise that helped his Conservatives win big in the last election in parts of the country they had never won before.
“The reality is, COP26 isn’t a doorstep issue for many of the voters he wants to speak to on nighttime broadcast,” she said.