Just a few hours later, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also alerted the public that he, too, has tested positive for the virus. “Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” Hancock tweeted.

The news that two of the political leaders behind Britain’s fight against the virus have both taken ill came as shock — a clear sign that, as scientists predict, many more will be stricken in coming days.

The prime minister’s spokesman said Johnson suffered from a cough and fever on Thursday morning, was tested in the afternoon and received the results before midnight.

Johnson shared a video message in which he once again urged Britons to “stay at home” to stop the spread of the virus. He signed off, saying: “We are going to beat it and we are going to beat it together.”

Johnson was last seen in public applauding health-care workers on Thursday evening from the door of 10 Downing Street as a part of a national celebration of the front-line nurses and doctors.

The 55-year-old Johnson, who enjoys bicycle rides and slow jogs, as well as French wine and English sausage, does not suffer from any known underlying health conditions that would make him especially vulnerable to complications.

After initial hesitation to embrace the strict measures pursued elsewhere in Europe to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister recently changed course and has pursued what he has described as “drastic measures” to save lives and keep the National Health Service from being overwhelmed.

Britain is now on a kind of soft lockdown, with citizens urged to work from home, remain indoors and venture out only to buy food and medicine or exercise once a day.

Johnson this week began to hold his meetings via videoconference, perched at a table alone and looking at a large TV screen filled with the talking heads of his ministers and scientific and medical advisers.

The prime minister — whose fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is pregnant — last appeared at the government’s daily news conference two days ago.

On his doctor’s recommendation, Johnson will isolate himself for seven days and will forgo public appearances and group meetings. “He’s self-isolating in his flat,” said his official spokesman.

Johnson lives at 11 Downing Street and works at 10 Downing Street. He will have his food left at the door to his apartment, his aides said. His official spokesman declined to say whether his fiancee would isolate beside Johnson.

He is the first leader of the G-20 group of nations to test positive for the virus. Two others — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — have entered self-quarantine over concerns that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II last saw the prime minister on March 11 and “remains in good health,” local news outlets reported. After her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus, the 93-year-old queen left the palace to stay at Windsor Castle, west of London.