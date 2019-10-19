It could be a day of reckoning for Johnson. He thanked lawmakers for gathering on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years, the first time in a generation.

He needs to win 320 votes in Parliament to pass his Brexit deal. Number crunchers on Saturday morning said it was too tight to call, but could see pathways for him to win the support he needs.

In one of his last outings as Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, will once again play a starring role in the Brexit drama, selecting which amendments can be voted on.

One such amendment, if selected and approved, could see Johnson being forced to ask Europe for a Brexit delay, regardless of whether he wins the vote on Saturday.

That amendment, from the Tory rebel Oliver Letwin, is designed to box Johnson in — so that regardless of the vote on his deal, he cannot force Britain to leave the European Union until the British lawmakers have scrutinized and passed all necessary legislation for an orderly exit.

Analysts have called it “cunningly crafted.” It won’t stop Brexit — it is not really intended to. But it could slow it down and might have broad support from those who don’t completely trust the new prime minister. Johnson’s allies have branded the amendment another sneaky attempt by an obstreperous Parliament to defy the will of the people and gum up the Brexit trajectory.

Underscoring how the country remains deeply divided on Brexit, thousands of protesters began spilling into London from across the county to demand a second referendum. For more than a year, polls have shown that if there were a countrywide “do over vote,” Britons would, by a narrow margin, opt to stay in the E.U.

Johnson was having none of that and was pressing lawmakers to get Britain, at least officially, out by the end of October, as he has promised many times, “do or die.”

On the eve of the historic votes, Johnson told the BBC: “There’s no better outcome than the one I’m advocating.”

Johnson said, “I just kind of invite everybody to imagine what it could be like tomorrow evening, if we have settled this, and we have respected the will of the people, because we will then have a chance to move on.”

There has been scant time to scrutinize the Brexit deal Johnson struck with the E.U., which could be to his liking.

Even some friendly lawmakers who support Brexit have complained they want to read the government’s own economic analysis of the cost of Johnson’s deal before they vote on it.

“His strategy has been the same as Theresa May’s strategy,” said Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics at the University of Surrey. “Present a deal, and then bounce, bounce, bounce it straight through. Before you know it, you’ve agreed something, and don’t worry about the details.”

May presented her withdrawal agreement to Parliament three times — and three times she was rejected.

But Johnson could have another factor working in his favor: “Brexhaustion.” In a sign of the times, Sky News on Friday launched its own completely Brexit-free news channel, hoping there is a market for people who want a break from Brexit but not the news.

Johnson’s new Brexit deal offers a more distant relationship with the E.U. than the agreement struck by his predecessor. However, his plan would see Northern Ireland stay largely aligned to the E.U., even though it would leave the block with the rest of the U.K.

The Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said the deal was not in the province’s “long-term interests.” Its 10 lawmakers are expected to vote against the deal on Saturday.

John Major and Tony Blair said in videos published for the People’s Vote campaign that Johnson’s deal risked derailing peace in Northern Ireland. The two former prime ministers, who both backed “remain” in the E.U. referendum, played important roles in the Good Friday Agreement, the accord that helped to usher in peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence.

“It is a shame and an outrage frankly that Northern Ireland is treated like some disposable inconvenience to be bartered away,” said Blair.

Over the past 48 hours, there has been much wheeling and dealing and arm twisting. It’s hard to know what methods of persuasion, if any, were used in hopes of winning support. There was speculation that Johnson could offer the 21 lawmakers he expelled from his party last month a way back in if they voted to support his deal.

He also offered new pledges on Friday night to protect workers’ rights, which was seen as an attempt to woo more Labour lawmakers, especially those who are either Brexiteers or who represent Brexit-backing constituencies.

In an opinion piece in the Guardian newspaper, Melanie Onn, a Labour lawmaker from Grimsby, a pro-Brexit town populated by “Labour-leavers,” implored her colleagues “to use this unique chance to help us move on.”

“The risk of letting this final shot at a deal slip through our fingers is too great,” she wrote, in a piece authored with a Conservative Party lawmaker.

Johnson is also hoping to bring on side the 28 hard line Brexiteers from his party who have previously been resistant to a Brexit deal. Several have made positive noises.

