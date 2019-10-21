Britain is scheduled to leave the E.U. on Oct. 31, in just 10 days time. But the terms of its departure — or indeed, when or even if it departs — remain in a deep fog following Johnson’s humiliating defeat in the House of Commons over the weekend.

On Saturday, Parliament voted to withhold support for Johnson’s deal, triggering a law that demanded that Johnson write a letter to the E.U. asking for a Brexit delay until Jan. 31.

If a so-called “meaningful vote” happens on Monday — Meaningful Monday? — then the government says it’s confident it has the numbers to pass. Number crunchers said that it would be tight, but that they could see a route by which Johnson gets the support he needs.

All eyes now were on Speaker John Bercow, who, in one of his final pivotal acts, will decide on Monday afternoon if Parliament proceeds with an up-down vote on Johnson’s Brexit.

It is possible that Bercow could argue against it, saying that in effect such a vote already happened on Saturday and that going forward would be debating the same issue twice. Bercow recently announced he was stepping down from his role at the end of the month.

If Bercow rules against it, the spotlight will turn to the so called withdrawal agreement bill, the legislation to be published on Monday that’s needed to implement the Brexit deal into domestic law.

Johnson’s government hopes that Britain can still leave the E.U. at the end of the month if it passes the legislation through both the Houses of Commons and Lords within the next 10 days. Government ministers said that they would be willing to sit through the night and work on weekends to make it happen.

But on Monday, opposition lawmakers were plotting amendments to the legislation, which could delay its passage or perhaps even make it unacceptable to the Conservative Party. Johnson and his allies view such moves as plots designed to thwart Brexit. The pro-Brexit tabloid newspapers have called such opposition efforts acts of “sabotage.”

Such amendments could include proposals to keep Britain in the E.U. customs union or require a confirmatory referendum on the deal — essentially a second Brexit referendum, a do-over. Such changes would be resisted by many in Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Justine Greening, a former Conservative minister, said she’d back an amendment for a second referendum because things have changed since the 2016 vote when Britons opted by 52-48 percent to leave the E.U.

“We’re three and a half years on from Brexit and I think whatever happens, it feels like we are a very long way away from the lofty ideals of that campaign,” she said.

Meanwhile on Monday, a Scottish court was considering whether Johnson complied with the law to seek a Brexit extension with his multiple letter writing and unsigned document.

Johnson, who has previously said he’d rather “die in a ditch” then ask for an extension, sent three letters to the E.U. on Saturday night. He sent one, unsigned, asking for an extension, and a second letter and a cover letter making it clear he was against it.

E.U. diplomats in Brussels told The Washington Post they will watch developments unfold in Britain before deciding on the delay request.

David Pannick, a lawyer who represented campaigners who took Johnson to court over his suspension of Parliament, told the BBC on Monday he thought Johnson was “on the right side of the law — just about — on this occasion.”

