Britons were used to seeing the bombastic, jocular prime minister at news conferences, in the House of Commons and dashing about. But Johnson has been absent for most of the six weeks of strict lockdown that his government ordered.

While he was sick and struggling to get well, more than 20,000 Britons died.

Although aides and colleagues have often stressed that Johnson was “in good spirits” during his illness, the prime minister has conceded that he could have been one of the dead.

Upon his release from the hospital, Johnson admitted that it “could have gone either way” while he was in intensive care. His aides say he was given “oxygen therapy” but never put on a mechanical ventilator.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who served as leader of the country for the last three weeks, said Sunday that his thoughts had always been for Johnson and his family, “particularly when we knew it was touch and go.”

The prime minister appeared outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning and told the country that now is the moment for maximum effort to confront maximum risk. He urged Britons not to lose patience after six weeks of lockdown, but to carry on just a little bit longer.

“This is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war, and I no way minimize the continuing problems we face,” said Johnson, standing at a lectern in a blue suit and red tie, with his yellow mop of hair as artfully askew as ever.

In his brief speech, Johnson thanked his fellow ministers who stood in while he was away, as well as the people for their “sheer grit and guts.”

Johnson began, “I am sorry I have been away from my desk for much longer than I would have liked.”

Monday was the first time Britons have seen their prime minister in public since March 26, when he appeared on the steps of 10 Downing Street to applaud National Health Service workers.

In that last public appearance, he was already sick and suffering from a persistent cough and high temperature. The next day, his official spokesman revealed that Johnson had tested positive for the coronavirus.

For 10 days, as Johnson isolated himself in the prime minister’s residence at 11 Downing Street, his aides insisted he was continuing to lead the country’s response to the virus via telephone call and videoconference. During this time, Johnson broadcast several short videos, in which he looked drained, pale and unwell.

He was getting his meals left on a tray at the door to the apartment — and his pregnant fiancee was also self-isolating, as were Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson’s top political adviser, Dominic Cummings, who both were stricken.

The reality is that the prime minister has been largely absent during the worst of the epidemic, the deadliest in modern Britain. Johnson ordered a lockdown for Britain on March 23. Three days later, he tested positive for the virus himself.

When Johnson went into the hospital on April 5, there had been 555 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in England and Wales, and fewer than 100 in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

By the time Johnson returned to his leadership role on Monday, more than 21,000 people had died of the virus — meaning he was out of commission for more than 97 percent of the deaths.

While many countries across the world begin to ease strict stay-at-home measures and business closings, as infections, hospital admissions and deaths appear to peak in many places, Johnson signaled that Britain would not move quickly away from its version of the lockdown.

“I know it’s tough, and I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can, but I refuse to throw away the efforts and sacrifice of the British people. . . . I ask you to contain your impatience,” Johnson said.

On Monday, Johnson made little comment on his own isolation, his illness, his nights in the intensive care unit or his weeks of recovery, except to compare the coronavirus to a mugger.

“If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger — which I can tell you from personal experience, it is — then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor,” he said.

“And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity. This is the moment when we can press home our advantage. It is also the moment of maximum risk,” said Johnson. He added that he knows “how hard and stressful it has been to give up, even temporarily, those ancient and basic freedoms.”

Johnson’s spokesman and colleagues have often emphasized that the prime minister during his long travails was “in good spirits” — including on the eve of his entry into the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital.

After Johnson was released from the hospital on April 12, Easter Sunday, the prime minister thanked his nurses from New Zealand and Portugal for staying by his bedside during the long nights in ICU.

The prime minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, told broadcasters, that his son “almost took one for the team.”

While Britons, even those who disliked Johnson, cheered for the prime minister’s recovery, his critics and the press have been asking tough questions about why Britain delayed its lockdown, and how since then it has struggled to provide adequate testing and protective gowns, gloves and visors for front-line health workers. At the same time, mortality in nursing homes has soared, even the as the deaths were not included in daily government counts.

While Johnson was recovering, a Sunday Times article earlier this month, titled “38 days when Britain sleepwalked into disaster,” criticized the Johnson administration for being slow to act.

The article said that Johnson before he became sick had missed five of the government’s emergency “COBRA” crisis meetings on Britain's response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

In January, the article said, Johnson was focused on Brexit. In February, he was distracted by his personal life.

In mid-February, Johnson agreed to a divorce settlement with Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children. At the end of the month, Johnson and his 32-year-old partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement and said they are expecting a baby in early summer.

It wasn’t just the coronavirus that Johnson was accused of not taking a lead on. In mid-February, he was criticized for going on a “working holiday” with Symonds to Chevening, a grace-and-favor mansion, instead of visiting flood-hit communities in Yorkshire and Wales.

“WhereIsBoris” trended on social media in the United Kingdom. Jeremy Corbyn, who was then leader of the opposition Labour Party, labeled Johnson a “part-time” prime minister.

While Johnson has been sidelined by illness, British businesses and workers have been flogged. Economists estimate that the coronavirus lockdown might be sapping almost $3 billion a day out of the British economy.

There is mounting pressure to begin to reopen the country after its lockdown.

On Monday, Johnson said, “I refuse to throw away all the effort and sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS.”

A second spike would, he said, be an economic “disaster.”