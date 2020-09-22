In addition, face masks will be mandatory for retail workers, taxi drivers and bar and restaurant staff, as well as customers when they are not seated at a table, the prime minister said.

AD

AD

The measures were more modest than many that were reportedly under discussion, including a two-week mini-lockdown.

Speaking in Parliament, Johnson said that “as in Spain and France, and many other countries, we have reached a perilous turning point.” The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has nearly quadrupled over the last month, he said.

The British government also paused plans to allow spectators to return to major sporting events and said that a maximum of 15 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

The restrictions announced by Johnson apply to England only. The semiautonomous governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own rules.

AD

The suite of restrictions was unveiled a day after the government’s top scientists warned that coronavirus cases could spike to 50,000 per day by mid-October if the current rates — the virus is doubling roughly every seven days — continue on the same trajectory.

AD

Johnson said the latest restrictions could remain in effect for “perhaps six months.”

On Monday evening, the coronavirus alert status in Britain was raised from 3 to 4, meaning that transmission is “high or rising exponentially.”

Like countries across Europe, Britain is desperate to avoid a full-scale national lockdown like the one earlier this year that flatlined the economy and required schools to close their gates.

AD

Johnson stressed that this is not a “return to a full lockdown” like the one in March, when schools closed. “Nothing is more important than education, health and well-being of young people,” he said.

Children in England returned to school in early September for in-person, full-time lessons. Attendance is mandatory.

Later in the evening, Johnson was scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation — only his third such speech during the pandemic.

AD

The restrictions are a blow for Britain’s battered hospitality sector.

Until now, the government had been trying to encourage more people to go into offices where it was “safe” to do so. One survey suggested that Britons were far less keen than many of their European counterparts about returning to offices, a reluctance that has hurt local businesses ranging from cafes to dry-cleaners.

AD

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, a trade association, said the announcement will “accelerate business closures and job losses.”

The British Beer and Pub Association said the new curfew would “devastate the pub sector,” since “pubs were struggling to break even before today and these latest restrictions will push some to breaking point.”

The hospitality sector was already concerned about looming job losses as the government’s furlough program ends in October. Currently, the British government is paying the majority of the salaries of nearly 10 million people.

AD

Only last month, the government was actively encouraging people to dine out — even splitting the check with diners who dared to dine out on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

AD

Some health experts questioned whether the government was going far enough with the latest restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s enough, but I understand they are trying to do a difficult balancing act, to do things that are sustainable for six months,” said Martin McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He said the new national restrictions were similar to those already in place at a local level in the English cities of Leicester and Bolton. “And those are showing a limited impact,” he said.