In addition, face masks will be mandatory for retail workers, taxi drivers and bar and restaurant staff, as well as customers when they are not seated at a table, the prime minister said.

Speaking in Parliament, Johnson said that “as in Spain and France, and many other countries, we have reached a perilous turning point.” The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has nearly quadrupled over the last month, he said.

The British government also paused plans to allow spectators to return to major sporting events and said that a maximum of 15 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

The suite of restrictions was announced a day after the government’s top scientists warned that coronavirus cases could spike to 50,000 per day by mid-October if the current rates — the virus is doubling roughly every seven days — continue on the same trajectory.

Johnson said the latest restrictions could remain in place for “perhaps six months.”

On Monday evening, the coronavirus alert status in Britain was raised from 3 to 4, meaning that transmission is “high or rising exponentially.”

Like countries across Europe, Britain is desperate to avoid a full-scale national lockdown like the one earlier this year that flatlined the economy and required schools to close their gates.

Johnson stressed that this is not a “return to a full lockdown” like the one in March, when schools closed. “Nothing is more important than education, health and well-being of young people,” he said.

Later in the evening, Johnson was scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation — only his third such speech during the pandemic.

The restrictions are a blow for Britain’s struggling hospitality sector.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, a trade association, said the announcement will “accelerate business closures and job losses.”

The British Beer and Pub Association said the new curfew would “devastate the pub sector,” since “pubs were struggling to break even before today and these latest restrictions will push some to breaking point.”

The hospitality sector was already concerned about looming job losses as the government’s furlough program ends in October. Currently, the British government is paying the majority of the salaries of nearly 10 million people.

Only last month, the government was actively encouraging people to dine out — even splitting the check with diners who dared to dine out on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

At a news briefing on Monday, Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said Britons could expect disruptions for some time.