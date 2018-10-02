FILE- In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s governing Conservative Party is at war - with itself. The divide is over Europe, and only thing the two feuding factions agree on is that their leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, is heading in the wrong direction. Flamboyant former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who quit the government in July, on Friday, Sept. 28 called May’s plan “a moral and intellectual humiliation” for Britain. So May will be under attack from all sides when the Conservatives open their annual conference Sunday in the central England city of Birmingham. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, File/Associated Press)

BIRMINGHAM, England — He’s not a member of the government and he’s not speaking on the main stage, but Boris Johnson is a star at Britain’s Conservative Party conference.

The former foreign secretary and — some hope — future prime minister is addressing hundreds of delegates Tuesday at the gathering in Birmingham, central England.

Advance extracts suggest his speech, with its call to “follow our conservative instincts” and cut taxes, sounds remarkably like a leadership pitch.

Johnson has criticized Prime Minister Theresa May since he quit the government in July over her Brexit plan, which would see Britain stick close to EU rules in return for remaining in the bloc’s single market for goods.

Johnson wants a clean break with the EU so the U.K. can strike new trade deals around the world.

