Finally free to travel, free from the rolling lockdowns of a pandemic that pummeled his people, Johnson is back this week in New York, the city of his birth, for the U.N. General Assembly, a last stop before the climate summit in Glasgow in November, known as COP26 — for Conference of the Parties who have agreed to try to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels.