A Downing Street spokeswoman on Sunday morning said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.”
The bride and groom appear to have outfoxed the British media with their top secret nuptials.
The Sun newspaper recently reported that the couple sent “save-the-date” cards to guests, telling them they would “celebrate their wedding” on July 30, 2022.
On Saturday evening, however, the Sun became the first to report on the wedding, saying that the couple exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony that caught senior staff off guard.
“Boris Johnson MARRIES Carrie Symonds at Westminster cathedral in ceremony so secret even top aides didn’t know about it,” ran the headline in the Sun.
Initially, Downing Street said “no comment” when asked if the couple were hitched. But on Sunday morning, with many British newspapers carrying the story on their front pages, and the BBC featuring photos of musicians leaving Downing Street on Saturday night, they confirmed the reports.
They also released a photo of the newlyweds smiling at each other in the garden of 10 Downing Street. The bride wore a white dress and a floral headband; the groom, a black suit and blue tie, with a white rose in his buttonhole.
The prime minister’s office added that the couple would celebrate with family and friends next summer.
Britain is emerging from its third national lockdown and there are still restrictions on weddings with a maximum of 30 guests able to attend.
The couple live together with their 1-year-old son, Wilfred, in a recently renovated 4-bedroom apartment above the offices in 11 Downing Street. They are the first unwed couple to occupy Downing Street.
The last prime minister to marry while in office was Robert Jenkinson who married Mary Chester in 1822 after his first wife died.
Symonds is a prominent environmental campaigner. She formerly worked as the head of communications for the Conservative Party and she was also on the campaign team to help reelect Johnson when he was mayor of London.
This is Johnson’s third marriage, and Symonds’s first. They announced their engagement in February 2020, the same month Johnson reached a divorce settlement with Marina Wheeler, a lawyer and childhood friend with whom he has four children. They separated in 2018.
Johnson met his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, when they were students at Oxford University. They wed in 1987. Less than two weeks after their divorce in 1993, Johnson married Wheeler, who was heavily pregnant with their first child.
The Sun reported that an unnamed member of staff said that when Symonds walked down the aisle, Johnson “didn’t take his eyes off her. They read each other’s vows and then they shared a kiss. They looked besotted.”
