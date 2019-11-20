Cudic said the photos were taken over the past year in the Pazaric care home for special needs children, and urged the parliament to discuss the issue.

Her initiative was rejected by the majority of lawmakers, but the parliament tasked one of its working groups to investigate the allegations and submit a report within a week.

Pazaric is already being investigated on suspicion of financial misconduct by the government-appointed management.

