Bihac authorities on Monday cut the camp’s water supplies to pressure the Bosnian government to help relocate thousands of migrants who are stuck in the area near the border with European Union member Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe.
To stop a further influx, police overnight disembarked migrants traveling on a Bihac-bound train and bused them away from the town.
