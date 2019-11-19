Tegeltija’s candidacy needs to be confirmed in Bosnia’s parliament.

The announcement is seen as important for Bosnia, where the lack of a government has stalled recovery after a devastating 1992-95 war.

The formation of a government has been blocked over disagreements on the level of cooperation with NATO. Bosnia’s Serbs are mainly pro-Russian and opposed to NATO, while the Bosniaks are Croats have sought closer ties with the Western alliance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD