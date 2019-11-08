A statement from Komsic’ office Friday also said he gave ambassador Guillaume Rousson information on Bosnian nationals who travelled to Syria or Iraq to fight with Islamic jihadists, and on the prosecution and jailing of those who returned home.

“Bosnia-Herzegovina is aware of the dangers of global terrorism and fully committed to the fight against it,” the statement said.

Macron’s comments in an interview published Thursday provoked outrage in Bosnia.

