Galic told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that securing the nation’s entire 1,600-kilometer (995-mile) border along a popular migration route into Europe was like the “work of Sisyphus.” That was a reference to the Greek mythical hero who was condemned to push a rock up a mountain for eternity only to watch it roll all the way down every time he reaches the top.
He said: “We are in a constant struggle to deter migrants, but they never quit.”
