Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Bosnia while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe. The Balkan country has been struggling with the influx while still coping with the consequences of a devastating war in the 1990s.
Most migrants in Bosnia have been flocking to a northwestern region that borders European Union member Croatia. Authorities have announced plans to open two additional migrant camps in Sarajevo and the central town of Tuzla.
