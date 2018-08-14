BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs has called for a government report that acknowledged the massacre of some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995 to be revoked.

Milorad Dodik spoke at a parliamentary session of the autonomous Bosnian Serb republic on Tuesday, demanding that the legislature revoke the 2004 report compiled by a previous government which acknowledged the massacre — the worst carnage in Europe since World War II.

It is widely believed that Dodik’s reopening of the debate over Srebrenica is intended to secure the support of hard-line Bosnian Serbs ahead of the Oct. 7 general election.

Dodik, who advocates that Bosnian Serb territories should split and join Serbia, has always rejected rulings by the U.N. war crimes court that genocide was committed in Srebrenica.

