SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnian Serbs have rolled out a new special police unit in what could fuel tensions in the country, which went through a devastating war in the 1990s and remains ethnically divided.

The Gendarmerie unit was lined up on Tuesday in Banja Luka, the main city in the Bosnian Serb-run part of the country, where dozens of unit members saluted in new uniforms on a rainy day in the presence of top Bosnian Serb leaders.

Bosnian Serb politicians say the unit is part of police regrouping and modernization, but the country’s Bosniaks warned it could fuel fear among other ethnic groups following the 1992-95 conflict that left 100,000 people dead.

Postwar Bosnia consists of a Serb part and a part run by Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.