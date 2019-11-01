Farage, who played a key role in the campaign for Britain to leave the EU, hasn’t revealed whether his party will contest all 650 House of Commons seats up for grabs, or pick a few where it has a chance of winning.

Running in a small number of seats would help the Conservatives, who are vying with Farage for the support of Brexit-backing voters.

Farage said Friday there’s a need for “some kind of Brexit alliance.”

