Senior E.U. leaders blasted the idea.

“Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “This would break international law and undermines trust.”

Other European officials confessed they were unsure how to interpret what was happening.

“You know, the British and Boris Johnson in particular are always in a bluffing strategy. We should remain calm, but we need to be prepared,” French Trade Minister Franck Riester told France’s BFM Business radio on Wednesday. “Because, in the eventuality of a no-deal, we must be absolutely prepared for the consequences, which will be difficult.”

When Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was asked if the proposed legislation would breach international law, he conceded that it would, in a “very specific and limited way.”

Conservative lawmaker Bob Neill, whose question prompted that response, later tweeted: “Well, it was a straight answer to a straight question. But a very troubling one nonetheless. Even as a ‘contingency,’ a willingness to break international law sits ill for a county that has always prided itself on upholding the rule of law.”

The proposed legislation would give British government ministers powers to decide, unilaterally, about checks on goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom and on state aide.

Downing Street said the legislation, called the Internal Market Bill, is needed to set out trading rules between the U.K. and the E.U. if the two sides don’t strike a deal by the end of the year.

Johnson in Parliament on Wednesday called the bill a “legal safety net.”

“My job is to uphold the integrity of the U.K. but also to protect the Northern Ireland peace process and the Good Friday Agreement,” he said. “To do that, we need a legal safety net to protect our country against extreme or irrational interpretations of the protocol which could lead to a border down the Irish Sea,” he said.

The bill would need to be debated and passed in both houses of Parliament before becoming law. Johnson’s Conservative Party holds a comfortable majority in the House of Commons, and he can generally bank on support. But this latest move prompted backlash from within the party.

Theresa May, who as Johnson’s predecessor exhausted many months trying to secure a Brexit deal, told Parliament: “The U.K. government signed the withdrawal agreement with the Northern Ireland protocol, this Parliament voted that withdrawal agreement into U.K. legislation.”

“The government is now changing the operation of that agreement. Given that, how can the government reassure future international partners that the U.K. can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?”

Tobias Ellwood, a chair of the defense select committee, told the BBC on Wednesday: “How can we look at countries such as China in the eye and complain about them breaching international obligations over Hong Kong or indeed Russia with ballistic missile treaties or indeed Iran over the nuclear deal if we go down this road?”

The head of the government’s legal department, Jonathan Jones, quit his post on Tuesday, reportedly because of concerns over the legislation.

Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at King’s College London, assessed that Downing Street’s maneuverings were aimed at a specific domestic audience.

“They are signaling two things,” Menon said. “If there is a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, Johnson will have been seen to have tried everything he could to stand up for Britain’s interests. Even more interestingly, in the event there is a deal that involves a certain amount of concessions made by the prime minister, this actually shields him from accusations of selling out.”

Rob Ford, a professor of politics at the University of Manchester, said that moves by the Johnson administration “sometimes feel like a squid squirting a great pile of ink just to startle its predator… they create a fog of rhetoric that creates a cover for retreating, just as the squid does.” He said that it’s possible that Britain could ultimately give ground on key areas in the current divorce talks — fishing rights and state aid are two major sticking points — and “just wanted a big domestic distraction.”

But, he said, there are consequences.

“The cumulative effect is to corrode trust in the administration. And that’s dangerous if you are going to need to negotiate with various other international actors,” he said.

The U.K. hopes that, once it’s freed from Europe’s regulatory rules, it can strike new trade deals with countries around the world, including the United States.

Kim Darroch, Britain’s former ambassador to Washington, told BBC’s Newsnight program that as he watches Johnson’s current handling of Brexit, he wonders if there’s an “aspect of the way Donald Trump would have done it and how he is doing it.”

In Brussels, policymakers watched the bill’s unveiling with a mixture of resignation and dismay. Several diplomats said that they weren’t sure whether the British move was a negotiating tactic or serious, but they also said they had given up trying to decide after years of stunts in the House of Commons.

“Nothing surprises us anymore,” said one senior E.U. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to offer a weary, frank assessment of Brussels’ view of London. “Let us see what they do at the last moment, not what they say.”