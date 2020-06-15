It is fair to say that Britain, with the third highest coronavirus death toll in the world, and its prime minister forced into an intensive care unit to fight for his life, has been distracted from long-running Brexit debates over cod fisheries, customs duties in the Irish Sea and shared aviation standards.

But Brexit is still a big deal for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose political career is built upon delivering it, even if pollsters say most Britons now care much more about the flatlining economy and the virus.

On Monday, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside leaders of the European Council and European Parliament, held their first high-level talks in months — via a videoconference call between London and Brussels.

After the closed session, Johnson cheerily said a deal could be reached by July with “a bit of oomph.”

European leaders pushed back and said there would be no deal unless Britain agreed to E.U. demands to guarantee a “level playing field.”

This remains a major sticking point for the Europeans, who don’t want Britain to have different — read weaker, or more flexible — environmental, health and labor laws, alongside more generous government subsidies, which could give the United Kingdom an unfair trade advantage.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, tweeted after the Johnson meeting, “Ready to put a tiger in the tank but not to buy a pig in a poke … Level playing field is essential.”

Johnson’s Conservative Party won a landslide victory in December, based on the promise to “get Brexit done.” But many on both sides of the English Channel assumed the coronavirus epidemic that has pummeled Britain and the continent might allow for more time to strike a bargain.

In addition to facing a health crisis, all of Europe is likely in recession now, with historic economic contractions predicted for the year.

Businesses in Britain are urging the government to strike a deal, rather than invite the additional instability of an abrupt break with the E.U.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation for Business Industry, a lobby group, tweeted, “Many businesses are fighting to survive as the impact of COVID-19 unfolds.”

“Government has ruled out an extension — business have no choice but to plan on that basis. But that means a deal is the only acceptable option,” she wrote.

A recent survey, carried out by polling group Ipsos MORI, found that the majority of Britons were in favor of extending the transition period.

They seemed to be saying: what’s the rush?

The same survey found over three-quarters of Brits want the U.K. to work closely with the E.U. on coronavirus.

Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, said the public’s concerns about Brexit have been pushed aside, primarily by the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

“The heat has gone out of Brexit because of covid-19 and the recession at the moment. Where we will be next autumn and winter as we approach the deadline of Dec. 31 is another matter,” Page said.

The pollster added that about one third of Britons think their country has already left the E.U. “As for the rest, it isn’t currently the most salient issue, but I suspect the importance of it will gradually rise as we had towards that date.”

In a joint statement following Monday’s meeting, the two sides noted that Britain did not want to request an extension to the transition period, which ends on Dec 31.

“Constructive discussions” were taking place, the parties said, but “new momentum was required.”

In Brussels, officials were pessimistic.

“No deal is a risk” said a European diplomat who asked to be unnamed to discuss sensitive negotiations.

Diplomats in Brussels watched the talks taking place virtually through Cisco Webex, the main software of the European Commission.

The E.U. negotiators want an agreement with binding commitments on environmental legislation, climate change, money laundering, tax issues and state aid. The U.K. is pushing for a trade deal with few strings attach, the diplomats said.

Europeans want their fishermen to have deep access to British waters, a red line for London.

But European diplomats say that the virus has changed the dynamics.

With the E.U. planning to spend billions to bounce back from the virus, European leaders are less keen to spend hours on the future trade deal with the U.K.

E.U. negotiator Michel Barnier last week reminded all that time is short.

“We just simply cannot grant to the U.K. access to our market of 450 million people without clear rules guaranteeing the respect of an economic and business fair play,” Barnier said.

“As of now, the U.K. is asking us to take their word for it, ensuring it will not engage in unfair competition, not will seek to weaken European standards. They even say they will maintain standards superior to ours. But British negotiators refuse to commit themselves in the agreement,” he said.