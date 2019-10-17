Although talks were still in progress, the time available for bargaining was rapidly dwindling. E.U. leaders have said they do not want to haggle over the complex legal details in person with Johnson.

British lawmakers passed a law requiring Johnson to ask to delay the Oct. 31 Brexit date if a deal to ease the exit isn’t in place by Saturday.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested,” said Arlene Foster, the leader of the key Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party, a key Johnson ally, in a statement.

European diplomats said they were becoming more pessimistic about the chances of a deal, because a promised legal draft of the agreement still had not been given to them to read over before leaders gathered in the afternoon.

But they said that if a deal is reached Thursday, it could still be possible — just barely — to get it ratified by the European Parliament by the end of the month, giving Johnson a strong incentive to wrestle his warring political tribes into submission.

“Maybe we’ll have a deal, or maybe not,” said a senior European official familiar with the negotiations, briefing reporters under ground rules of anonymity. The official said that a draft of the deal was almost complete. For now, the bulk of the challenges appear to be amid the squabbling factions in London.

The official said that Johnson told the Europeans that he could get a deal ratified in Britain in six days. Still, leaders are poised to convene again in Brussels before the end of the month, amid a growing sense that nothing can be finalized during the two-day summit that was getting underway.

Addressing a group of Conservative lawmakers a day earlier, Johnson compared the negotiations to climbing Mount Everest. Bim Afolami, a lawmaker at the meeting, said Johnson claimed they were close to the summit, but “it’s still shrouded in cloud. But we can see it and we will get there.”

According to people briefed on the talks, Johnson was willing to make a slew of concessions in the interest of fulfilling his promise to get Britain out of the European Union this month — and perhaps at any cost.

Not only does he have to strike a bargain that can get the approval of 27 other E.U. countries — itself a difficult task — but he then must sell it at home. British domestic politics can be unforgiving. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, made a deal with Brussels only to have it defeated three times in Parliament.

“I want to believe an agreement is being finalized and that we will be able to endorse it tomorrow,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been tough on Britain in previous rounds of Brexit discussions, said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late Wednesday.

But they were running out of time. Before the two-day summit begins, representatives from each of the E.U.’s 27 remaining member states will want to digest any deal and make recommendations to their leaders. In Europe’s consultations, where not all leaders speak English, even translations sometimes need to be given time.

European Council President Donald Tusk told a Polish broadcaster that the “basic foundations of an agreement are ready” and “theoretically [on Thursday] we could accept this deal with Great Britain.”

“Everything is going in the right direction,” Tusk said. “But you will have noticed yourselves that with Brexit, and above all with our British partners, anything is possible.”

The key sticking point in the closed-door talks in Brussels has been what happens to the border between Northern Ireland, which will leave with the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain a member of the E.U.

Right now, the boundary is mostly invisible. Both sides want to keep it that way, to preserve the peace of the Good Friday Agreement — but they have differed over how to achieve it, with Britain going in one economic direction and the E.U. going in another.

Under the current deal, Northern Ireland would remain aligned with most E.U. rules so that the border could stay open. Eventually, Northern Ireland lawmakers could vote to move closer toward the rest of the United Kingdom.

It bears a strong resemblance to an arrangement the E.U. floated more than a year ago — and that May said would never work for London because it would require customs checks in the Irish Sea for goods traveling inside the United Kingdom.

But now, Johnson appears willing to cross red lines if it means he can fulfill his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. That would mean convincing his partners in Britain.



Foster of the DUP, who has become a key person in the bargaining, has said she wants more of a role for her party in determining the future of Northern Ireland.

The remaining 27 E.U. countries, meanwhile, want to make sure that differences in the tax systems between the E.U. and Northern Ireland don’t encourage smuggling or other behavior that takes advantage of the situation.

Booth reported from London. Karla Adams in London contributed to this report.

