The outlines of the new pact were still emerging Thursday, but the deal will allow hundreds of billions of dollars in goods to continue to flow between Britain and the 27 remaining nations in the E.U., the richest trading club on the planet.

“We’ve taken back control of our laws and our destiny,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at an afternoon news conference. “We’ve taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered.”

He suggested that the E.U., too, would be better off with “a prosperous, dynamic and contented U.K. on your doorstep.”

“This deal means a new stability and a new certainty in what has sometimes been a fractious and difficult relationship,” said Johnson, adding, “although we have left the E.U., this country will remain culturally, emotionally, historically, strategically, geologically attached to Europe.”

On the E.U. side, there was more nostalgia than celebration.

“Today is a day of relief,” said chief E.U. negotiator Michel Barnier. “But tinted by some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference: “It was a long and winding road. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

She added: “Now is the time to turn the page and look to the future. The United Kingdom is a third country. But it is a trusted partner. We share the same values and interests.”

Whatever the details of this deal, businesses on both sides consider it better than the wreckage of “no deal” exit, something they have feared for years and was previewed this week, when countries shut their borders to travelers from Britain over fears of a coronavirus mutation and thousands of freight trucks were snarled at British ports.

Even with the trade deal, though, the two sides will make a sharp split with little precedent in the modern global economy, with brand-new borders, inspections and red tape where for decades there has been none.

Britain officially left the E.U. at the end of January, but little has changed during an 11-month transition period.

The big break comes the night of Dec. 31. After that, the United Kingdom will leave the E.U. customs union and single market and will be freer to chart its own course. Johnson envisions a “Global Britain,” a free-trading sovereign nation, able to write its own laws, control its own borders and make its own deals with the United States and other nations without seeking consensus in Brussels.

Many in Britain and abroad, however, fear Johnson’s vision is a magician’s feint, and that the prime minister’s “Global Britain” will turn out to be runt, a Little England, a diminished power, hobbled by nativism, chasing nostalgic dreams stoked by tabloid newspapers.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, an independent budget forecaster, estimated that, even with a deal, the U.K.’s gross domestic product will be 4 percent lower in the long-run than if it had stayed inside the bloc. That is greater than the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, the forecaster said.

After Brexit, the E.U. is still likely to remain Britain’s biggest trading partner, both because of the size of its market and its proximity.

But David Henig, a trade policy expert, said the new relationship will be “nothing like it was” when Britain was a member of the E.U. “It's always going to look pretty disappointing compared to the current trade situation,” he said.

Food and goods flowing between the two sides will now face a blizzard of paperwork and inspections, where until Dec. 31 there was none. Thousands of businesses that have never had to fill out a customs form will now have to do so every time they sell a single item over the border. The U.K. services sector — 71 percent of its economy — will face steep new barriers, and many businesses will have to open E.U. affiliates if they want to keep making money in Europe.

For months, Britain and the E.U. struggled to strike a deal over two of the most intractable issues.

First, how to share the fish swimming in Britain’s coastal waters — the cod, haddock and mackerel that today are mostly caught by fishing trawlers that set to sea under European flags.

And second, how to assure the Europeans that the British government now and in the future would honor its commitments to assure a “level playing field” with its closest trade partners — meaning that the U.K. would not undercut strict environmental and labor laws, nor grant outsized state subsidies to British businesses — that would give British sectors unfair advantages against its European competitors.

Those issues appear to have been settled.

After more than four years of negotiations, the deadline for Britain to strike a deal with the E.U. is Dec. 31, 2020. (The Washington Post)

“We will be able to catch and eat quite prodigious amounts of fish in this country,” Johnson said.

Bariner said the deal was limited. It does not address a future partnership with Britain on foreign policy, defense and development. The chief E.U. negotiator said he was disappointed that Britain would not longer continue to participate in a shared university program, known as Erasmus, that has seen a generation of students freely attend colleges on either side of the Channel.

Johnson said Britain would be introducing a program to send students not just to Europe but around the world.

The agreement will still need to be ratified by both sides. In Britain, it’s expected that the House of Commons will be recalled before the end of the month. Some of the arch-Brexiteers in Johnson’s own party signaled that they may oppose the deal. In a joint statement, Mark Francois and David Jones of the European Research Group said their “star chamber” of lawyers would “scrutinise” the deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the U.K.” However, Johnson has a comfortable enough majority in Parliament that the deal would be expected to pass.

On the E.U. side, national capitals will review it. Some parliaments may have to weigh in. The European Parliament will need to sign off, and has said it does not plan to do so before the end of the year because of the deal’s complexity. But the European Union can apply it “provisionally” in the meantime.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that the agreement was of “historic importance.” Berlin would now “intensively examine” the text of the document, she said, adding that she was confident of a “good result.”

“With this agreement we are laying the foundations for a new chapter in our relations,” she said.

It often seemed like this day would never come.

Four years ago, Britons stunned the world — and their political establishment — by voting 52-48 to exit the European Union, the first country ever to leave the bloc.

In the months after the lightning-bolt vote in 2016, many E.U. leaders feared other countries could follow Britain out the door. But British leaders have created such difficulties for themselves that few in Europe still worry a departure might tempt anyone else.

Britons tied themselves in knots over how to disentangle from a partnership that has spanned nearly half a century.

The drawn-out melodrama consumed and eventually dashed the premierships of Conservative prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, just as John Major and Margaret Thatcher before them were ousted in part over how closely Britain should be tied to the continent.

Johnson rode into 10 Downing Street under the banner “Get Brexit Done.” He and his fellow Brexiteers promised striking a trade deal would be easy. But like everything else with Brexit, it was not. Whereas almost all trade negotiations are about agreeing to give up some sovereignty in exchange for the benefits of a closer relationship, in this one Britain wanted to reclaim sovereignty and diverge.

“Trade agreements are not made to assert one’s independence. They are made to manage interdependence,” Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González, herself a former E.U. trade negotiator, told Sky News earlier this month, explaining why the talks had been so difficult. “This trade deal that we are building, post-Brexit, is not to assert people’s sovereignty, countries’ sovereignty. Trade deals are not made to do that.”

The sharp break spelled out by Thursday’s deal was not foreordained. Many Brexit advocates originally envisioned a relationship that would leave their country deeply integrated into the European Union’s market. And at various points, some of those opposed to Brexit hoped Britain might change its mind. Prime Minister May’s circular mantra, “Brexit means Brexit,” let listeners imagine whatever Brexit they wanted.

Johnson and other Brexit advocates often made two promises that were contradictory from an E.U. perspective: that little would change in the trade relationship between Britain and Europe, and that an E.U.-free Britain could pursue a sharply different path in how it regulated its businesses and did deals elsewhere in the world.

“Indications a deal is imminent mean many businesses are breathing a sigh of relief,” opposition Labour Party lawmaker Anneliese Dodds said before the announcement. “Yet early indications suggesting this thin deal will have a major negative impact on GDP. With key industries subject to substantial barriers, these are not the promised ‘exact same benefits.’”

On the E.U. side, where infighting is common, everyone could agree to agree on Brexit. The comity surprised the British, who appeared to have difficulty understanding why so much deference could be given the views of individual E.U. members, notably Ireland, whose thorny border issues with the U.K. ultimately shaped the broad outlines of the deal.

Rob Ford, a professor of politics at the University of Manchester and author of a new book called ‘Brexitland,” said one of the notable elements of negotiations was the Johnson administration’s willingness to “throw Northern Ireland under the bus, quite openly, really. I mean, Johnson dressed up in his usual rhetorical flimflam, but it ain’t fooled a single unionist voter.”

In five to 10 years, Ford said, politics in Northern Ireland “is going to look pretty different, one way or the other, and historians will look back to this moment and say, well, that’s what did it.”

Some believe Brexit could create conditions that support the break up the United Kingdom. The last general election saw a surge of support for nationalist parties in Northern Ireland and in Scotland, which has its own elections coming up in 2021. In 2016, voters in Northern Ireland and Scotland overwhelmingly voted to stay in the E.U.

“It’s worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland’s will,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. “And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us. It’s time to chart our own future as an independent, European nation.”

With a deal with Europe in hand, Britain can press the incoming Biden administration for a free-trade agreement, too. Those negotiations will also face challenges. Britons, for instance, have consistently said they don’t want to see America’s hormone-injected beef and chlorine-washed chicken in their grocery stores.

The rupture on Dec. 31 will be felt acutely by those with strong links between the U.K. and the E.U. who find they suddenly need visas, permits, passports.

For decades, millions of Europeans have freely moved between a bloc of countries, living and working where they please. An Italian could, with nothing more than a backpack and a plane ticket, move to London, rent an apartment, get a job, use the National Health Service.

A teenager from Munich could attend university in Manchester and not pay overseas fees. Elderly Brits looking to retire in a sun-kissed country could buy a condo on Spain’s Costa del Sol or a villa in the south of France.

After Brexit, all that will be much more problematic.

Britain will control its borders and has already stated that Europeans will not longer be granted priority visas over others. The new British immigration paradigm will be to recruit “the best and brightest” from India, China or the United States.

And instead of Romanians and Bulgarians picking 99 percent of the British crops, it will more likely be Nepalese or Bangladeshis on six-month work contracts.

Johnson and his Conservative Party will be working hard to identify and emphasize the benefits of Brexit.

Government ministers even claimed that Brexit enabled Britain to be first in the world to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. It wasn’t. Britain remains subject to E.U. medicine rules until the end of the month, and any E.U. country can choose emergency authorization, like Britain did.

But the idea of Britain being able to achieve great success because it is unencumbered by rules and regulations that come with E.U. membership appeals to Brexiteers.

Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at King's College London, anticipated that there would be more Brexit tub thumping to come. “It’s important for the government to get out a line that ‘we’ve done Brexit and all these good things are coming from it.’”