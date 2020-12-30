Then the legislation was whisked off to the House of Lords, where it was expected to be approved before the queen gives her assent late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The legislation is called the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill, essentially an 80-page version of the post-Brexit trade and security deal agreed upon Christmas Eve, which is 1,246 pages. Few nonexperts have read that opus, with most relying on the various cheat-sheets in circulation that summarize the deal in a few columns assessing “wins” and “losses” for either side.

On Wednesday morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the document in Brussels before it was taken aboard a Royal Air Force jet for delivery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“It has been a long road. It’s time now to put Brexit behind us. Our future is made in Europe,” von der Leyen tweeted, along with a picture of her holding the treaty. The E.U. legislature in Brussels also will need to vote on the deal, but it will do so in the new year after “provisionally” backing it for now.

The flurry of developments Wednesday marked a shift from the rancor that long filled the Palace of Westminster over the Brexit imbroglio, when Conservative rebels in the House of Commons attacked their own prime minister, Theresa May, who was eventually tossed out of 10 Downing Street.

In quick order, the lawmakers debated — made speeches — via video link from their homes, as most of Britain is in a strict Tier 4 lockdown because a mutated variant of the coronavirus is surging out of control here, threatening to overwhelm ambulance services, hospitals and ICUs.

Britain on Wednesday recorded 981 deaths, the highest number since April, and 50,023 new coronavirus cases.

Speaking to a mostly empty House of Commons, Johnson said that with the coming of Brexit on New Year’s Day, Britain was going to “open a new chapter in our national story, striking free-trade deals around the world and reasserting global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good.”

It was a speech Johnson has been giving since he won the 2019 election in a landslide, under the banner “Get Brexit Done.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, called the deal thin and flawed and worried aloud that it would result in businesses facing “an avalanche of checks.”

But Starmer said Labour was backing the legislation because it did not have any other option. It was a binary choice, he said, and a far better thing than leaving the bloc with no deal.

Plus, he added, there is “no better deal coming in the next 24 hours.”

Some Labour lawmakers defied their leadership and either abstained or voted against the bill.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, a former Labour leadership contender, said the trade deal will cause her constituents “great hardship.” She complained that “the minuscule amount of time dedicated by government to its debate today infringes upon democratic accountability.”

Members of Parliament from the Scottish National Party, which favors independence for Scotland, where the majority of voters opposed Brexit, described the new trade and security deal in the lowest terms.

SNP lawmaker Kirsty Blackman said, “I refuse to vote for this steaming mug of excrement that the U.K. government is offering us.”

Over nine months, negotiators from both sides hammered out the deal, under which there will be no tariffs on and no quotas for goods traded between the European Union and Britain. But it is also a narrow deal that doesn’t cover financial services, such as banking, insurance and investment, which drive the British economy and are its most lucrative export.

This is a much cleaner break, or “harder” Brexit, than even many of those on the pro-Brexit side of the debate had campaigned for during the 2016 referendum.

Britain will leave the single market and customs union, and the freedom of movement enjoyed by both sides will end. No longer will Europeans or Britons be able to cross each other’s borders, to live and work as if no borders existed.

All eyes are now on port towns amid mounting concerns that traffic could snarl as drivers ferrying goods to and from this island nation will suddenly face more inspections and red tape.

The Road Haulage Association, a trade group, has estimated that 220 million new forms will need to be filled out next year because of the changes.

“It’s a massive logistical nightmare for companies,” said Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy and public affairs at the organization. “If you make widgets in Newcastle and export them to Germany, up until now you just loaded them on the lorry and off they went. But from January 1, you’ll have to fill in a mountain of paperwork that’s onerous and complicated.”

The rupture will be felt most acutely by those with strong links between Britain and the European Union, who will suddenly need visas, work permits, passports and paperwork.

But the average Briton may not notice much difference right away.

In 2016, Britons stunned the world by voting to leave the European Union, the first country to leave the then-28-member bloc. The vote for Brexit ended the career of two Conservative prime ministers, first David Cameron and then May.

The latter stood up in Parliament on Wednesday and said she would vote for the legislation but was disappointed that it didn’t cover services, on which negotiations are continuing.

May said, “We have a deal in trade which benefits the E.U. but not a deal in services, which would have benefited the U.K.”

Johnson, who stepped in to her shoes, said the deal was a “resolution of the old, tired, vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe, which has bedeviled our postwar history. First we stood aloof, then we became a halfhearted, sometimes obstructive member of the E.U.”