But negotiations intensified last week after Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a “pathway” to a divorce agreement.
Both sides say substantial gaps remain and it’s unclear whether they can be bridged in time. A crucial EU summit, the last scheduled chance to strike a deal, begins Thursday.
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said Johnson would update the Cabinet in a conference call later Sunday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD