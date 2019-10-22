Johnson warned lawmakers that if they vote down his three-day timetable, he will pull the bill and push for general election. Such a move would likely put Brexit on hold and could throw the divisive issue once more before the public.

Johnson said Parliament was “caught in a deadlock of its own making.” The prime minister vowed he’d “in no way allow months more of this.”

When asked about the government’s refusal to publish an economic assessment of the deal, Johnson said the agreement would be a “powerful positive shot in the arm for the U.K. economy.”

Johnson already had to eat a thick slice of humble pie when, on Saturday, he was forced to ask the E.U. for a Brexit delay until the end of January.

Then House of Commons Speaker John Bercow denied him a quickie up-or-down vote on his deal on Monday.

Now Johnson is back at it.

The first vote on Tuesday is important, but symbolic. It will ask legislators whether they want to move forward with the Withdrawal Agreement Bill that the government has introduced. This is the legislation needed to enact the Brexit deal that Johnson successfully negotiated with the E.U. last week.

If he wins approval on the first vote, then there will be a second, more crucial ballot, on whether to follow Johnson’s call for a fast, three-day debate on the legislation.

This might prove to be a hard sell — as lawmakers complain they are being asked to approve legislation they have not even begun to scrutinize, nor in many cases, even read.

The government published its 110-page bill on Monday evening — the first chance anyone had a chance to lay eyes on it.

Johnson wants it sorted in 72 hours.

Johnson’s government has withheld an economic analysis of his Brexit deal — which seeks to leave the E.U. single market, diverge from E.U. customs regimes and tariff schedules and allow Britain to make its own independent trade deals around the world. The Johnson exit is a harder Brexit than that envisioned by his predecessor, Theresa May.

Johnson’s deal also differs most markedly from May’s over the vexing issue of Northern Ireland. His deal leaves the province much more closely aligned to the E.U. by effectively putting a border down the Irish Sea.

“It’s an absurdly constrained timetable,” said Jon Tonge, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool. “There hasn’t been a single economic assessment done yet, and the deal is significantly different from May’s.”

Some lawmakers pointed out the Parliament spent months debating a bill on how circus animals are treated. Other commentators compared passing Johnson’s Brexit in three days to reading Tolstoy’s phone-book-thick “War and Peace” on the bus ride home.

The opposition Labour Party’s Emily Thornberry told the BBC, “The idea that we are going to be bounced as a country out of the European Union in a period of a few days without politicians being given a chance to look carefully at the basis on which we are making this decision is wrong.”

“This is an artificial timetable of the 31st of October and we don’t see why we should play Boris Johnson’s game,” she said.

Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government, an independent think tank, wrote in a post that the timetable proposed was “deeply inadequate.”

“For a constitutional bill which makes probably the most significant changes to the U.K.’s position in the world that the Commons has been asked to consider for decades, it is extraordinary,” she wrote. “The government must know this, but it is asking MPs to agree the timetable or be seen to be thwarting Brexit.”

“Anyone who claims meaningful legislative scrutiny is possible on this timetable is — at best — misguided,” she added.

Parliamentarians aren’t known for approving legislation at the click of a finger.

European leaders are taking a wait-and-see approach, but they have signaled that they would likely grant an extension beyond the end of the month.

