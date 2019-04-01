LONDON — Could Brexit be any more of a wreck? Indubitably.

On Monday, Parliament will again try to seize the steering wheel from Prime Minister Theresa May, as the House of Commons stages a series of votes over competing proposals on how to exit the European Union.

Among the top options are those that seek a much softer Brexit than May has envisioned, keeping Britain closely tied to European trade rules and customs regimes.

Another popular option may push the government to stage a second referendum to take the questions of how or whether to leave back to the people.

These non-binding “indicative votes” — an earlier round failed to produce a majority for any of the eight proposals last week — come amid growing signs that the British prime minister has not only lost control of her Brexit deal and her divided Conservative Party, but that May is also losing a grip of her own cabinet, staffed now by coup plotters and direct competitors.

Both hardline Brexiteers and those ministers pushing for a softer Brexter are threatening to resign if they don’t get their way.

Meanwhile, as some lawmakers sought to slow things down, a bloc of 170 Conservative members, including 10 cabinet ministers, wrote to May demanding that Britain leave the E.U. “with or without a deal,” according to the Sunday Times of London.

The government secretaries have become so unruly that May’s own chief whip, Julian Smith, in a rare on-the-record interview with the BBC, described them as “the “worst example of ill-discipline in cabinet in British political history.”

Smith’s bold statement of unprecedented bad behavior was remarkable not only for what he said — but who said it.

Chief whips are supposed to be like Victorian children in the extreme, never seen nor heard. They are virtually invisible to the world outside the Palace of Westminster, and their one and only job is to enforce party discipline; in other words, to “whip” their members — via text and WhatsApp group — to vote one way or another.

In his remarks, Smith also said that after the results of the 2017 general election, when the Conservative Party dramatically lost its parliamentary majority, May should have been clear that the result would spell a softer kind of Brexit.

Instead, May made bold speeches and erected red lines.

And yet. May still could get her deal passed. Her supporters say it is likely that the prime minister will try a fourth time to get it through he House of Commons.

Why would lawmakers approve on a fourth vote that which they have rejected three times before? May’s latest threat: if her Conservative members don’t rally round her deal, she will call for a general election.

The latest polls show the opposition Labour Party ahead of the Tories — despite Labour being equally divided between “leavers” and “remainers.”

Last week, May said she would stand down if her unloved deal finally, somehow, gets over the finish line, thus allowing someone else to take the reins in the second phase of Brexit negotiations.

In no time at all, Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and a favorite to replace May as Conservative leader, dropped his opposition and backed May’s deal.

“We need to get Brexit done, because we have so much more to do, and so much more that unites the Conservative party than divides us,” Johnson wrote in Monday’s Daily Telegraph, which sounded to some like a leadership bid.

“We have so many achievements to be proud of – and yet every single one is being drowned out in the Brexit cacophony,” Johnson said.

On Monday, Parliament was scheduled to first discuss the more than six million citizens who signed an online petition to cancel Brexit, making it the most popular petition ever hosted on Parliament’s website.

Monday evening, Parliament will renew its attempt to find an alternative to May’s deal. Some of the softer Brexit options, which appear to be the most popular, could include a commitment to a customs union with the E.U. — such an arrangement allows those within the union to trade freely without tariffs, but sets an external tariff on all goods coming into the bloc. Such a deal would likely mean that Britain could not seek its own trade deals abroad.

Another option is a Norway-style relationship that would involve staying in the E.U. single market and allowing the free movement of people.

When Parliament held similar series of “indicative votes” last week, the closest over the customs union, which only lost by six votes.

Some Conservatives remain deeply opposed to that option, in part because they see it as preventing Britain from striking juicy new trade deals with countries like the United States and China.

Steve Baker, a Conservative lawmaker and arch Brexiteer, is one of those adamantly opposed. He told the BBC that joining opposition parties and supporting a vote of no-confidence in the May government was “on the table” if the government were to adopt this option.

Ken Clarke, a veteran Conservative lawmaker who proposed the customs union motion, told the BBC that the option would indeed limit Britain in its ability to agree tariff concessions to non-member E.U. countries. But he pointed out that Britain could strike trade deals on services, which make up about 80 percent of the British economy. He added some Brexiteers espousing the benefits of Global Britain striking new trade deals with countries like America are “getting carried away.”

The idea that “Donald Trump is going to suddenly open up his market to us with joy because he’s so pleased we’ve damaged the European Union. That is total nonsense,” Clarke said.

