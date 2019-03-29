Pro-Brexit supporters rally near of the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

LONDON — Happy Brexit Day! Not! Yet? Ever?

Instead, Prime Minister Theresa May will offer a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit deal to Parliament, in another “last ditch” and “cliff edge” attempt to exit from the European Union.

Painful to watch? Totally. So everyone is tuning in.

The vote in the House of Commons comes on the day Britain was due to “take back control” and depart the continental trading bloc.

But instead of Brexiteers gulping pints and waving Union Jack flags to celebrate what they were, once upon a time, calling “British Independence Day,” (copyright pending re: American Revolution) the parliamentarians are still debating how and whether they want to leave.

“Today is the 29th of March,” Geoffrey Cox, Britain’s Attorney General, told Parliament. “It should have been the day on which we left the European Union. However we are, today, where we are.”



Where we are.

Despite last-minute wheeling and dealing, many observers suspect May’s exit plan will, on this third attempt, not pass — even after the prime minister promised to resign if her own Conservative Party could help deal over the line.

But there is movement. Some of the hardcore Brexiteers are crossing over.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary and a favorite to replace May, explained his screeching U-turn.

Recall: Johnson once described May’s deal as something akin to donning a “suicide vest,” but on Friday said that not voting for it posed the “risk of being forced to accept an even worse version of Brexit or losing Brexit altogether.”

Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary and another potential contender for May’s job, said he was now on board.

“I will vote for the motion,” he said, prompting cheers and jeers in the Commons on Friday.

Backing it will “stave off a longer extension and prevent European elections in May,” Raab said

But May needs more than just Conservative Party “switchers.” She needs the Democratic Unionist Party, who on Thursday night said they would be voting against the government.

She also needs a handful of Labour lawmakers.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made it clear he wouldn’t be backing the agreement. Separating the two parts of the deal would deliver a “blindfold Brexit,” he told the BBC.

On Friday, the House of Commons will vote only the 585-page withdrawal agreement. That’s the part of the treaty that spells out, in a legally binding way, how much Britain will pay to leave the European Union ($50 billion), how the two-year transition will preserve the status quo for trade and travel (no change), and how Britain and the European Union will treat each other’s citizens in the interim (nobody gets kicked out of anybody’s country).

The withdrawal agreement also includes the controversial “Irish backstop,” an ironclad guarantee to preserve the open, invisible border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — with trade-offs that have been a stopping point in the past.

Parliament will not vote Friday on the second part of the treaty, the political declaration, which sets out the aspirations for the future relationship on trade, security and borders.

The hope, from Team May, is that the withdrawal agreement on its own will win over more votes than the overall agreement. They’re also trying to get around a ruling by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow that the government cannot repeatedly present the same motion for a vote.

On Friday, Brexit dominated the front pages of British newspapers and websites — but not in the way Brexiteers might have imagined exactly two years ago, Britain gave its formal notice to the E.U. that it would be leaving the bloc on March 29, 2019.

“Darkest Hour for Democracy,” ran the front-page headline in the Daily Express, one of the most pro-Brexit newspapers. “One Last Chance,” said the Daily Mail, urging parliamentarians to “put your country first” and back May’s deal. “The day of reckoning,” said the Daily Telegraph.

On social media, the search term trending was “Kafka Brexit,” in a nod to the twisted, nightmarish qualities of Franz Kafka’s fictional world.

Also popular: A Banksy painting portraying the members of Parliament as chimps, on display at the Bristol Museum.

But still, May presses on. When a BBC reporter asked a cabinet minister why the prime minister would hold the vote when she almost certainly faces defeat, he was told: “F--- knows. I am past caring. It is like the living dead in here.”

On Friday, the newly-formed group of lawmakers known as the Independent Group applied to form a new political party called ChangeUK, which hopes to field candidates in the European elections if Britain takes part in them. The group is formed of 11 politicians who broke away from the Conservative and Labour Party over their handling of Brexit.

The E.U. gave Britain until the end of this week to approve the withdrawal agreement. If it does get rubber stamp today, then Brexit Day will be extended to May 22.

If today’s vote doesn’t pass, then Britain has until April 12 to propose a new plan, or leave the bloc without a deal.

"It is in fact really the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it," Liam Fox, Britain's international trade minister, told the BBC.

