The door at 10 Downing Street, where British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding talks with cabinet and party leaders over Brexit. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

LONDON — Brexit was stuck before. It is stuck now. Will it ever be un-stuck? Nobody can say.

After a humiliating defeat in the House of Commons on Tuesday, where members of her own party contributed to a landslide rejection of her plan for withdrawal from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May managed to survive a no-confidence vote on Wednesday.

On Thursday, in order to break the impasse and shape a Brexit plan that might pass a spectacularly divided Parliament, May began to meet with leaders of small opposition and independent parties at 10 Downing Street.

It’s not going well.

Briefing reporters, her official spokesman — who goes unnamed according to protocol — promised the talks would be undertaken “in a constructive spirit,” but he was also clear that May was not prepared to budge on any of the main issues that led lawmakers to reject her 585-page Brexit withdrawal agreement.

No, May was clear, she would not support a second referendum, which is what opponents to Brexit want, according to the spokesman.



Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May's offer of cross-party talks on a new Brexit deal is a "stunt." (Gareth Fuller/AP)

Nor would the British prime minister support joining, permanently, a European customs union, which is what those who want a softer Brexit want, because, her spokesman said, it would then be difficult or impossible to seek free trade deals with other countries, such as the United States.

Nor would May promise to take the option of leaving the E.U. with no deal on March 29 off the table, which is what the Labour party wants to hear.

And finally, no, the prime minister would not ask European leaders to delay Britain’s departure beyond the March date — by extending or revoking the E.U. Article 50 — as the Scottish National Party has demanded as a condition of further talks.

Why? “Because we do not wish to do it,” May’s spokesman said.

In a speech Thurdsay, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn called May’s invitation to talk a “stunt.”

“If you are serious about reaching a deal, then ‘no deal’ must be ruled out,” Corbyn wrote to May.

The Labour leader warned that, though he lost round one, he was prepared to bring forward more no confidence votes in coming days.

“The government may have survived a confidence vote — for now,” Corbyn said. “But we have a government in name only.”

But just as May’s Conservative Party is tearing itself apart over Brexit — divided by hardcore Brexiteers who just want out and those who want either a soft Brexit or no Brexit at all — Labour is riven by similar splits between Leavers and Remainers.

Mike Gapes, a Labour lawmaker and critic of Corbyn’s, tweeted: “Apparently Corbyn is prepared to hold talks with Hamas, Hezbollah, Assad and Iran without preconditions. But not with the UK Prime Minister. Why?”

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said Corbyn must meet with British leader. Speaking to the BBC, Blair said: “In a moment of a national crisis, the prime minister asks the leader of the opposition to talk? Of course you go and talk.”

And no matter what May’s negotiating position is now, Blair said that seeking an extension to Article 50 — of delaying Brexit beyond March — was “inevitable.”

If he were in government, Blair said, “I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of extension.”

The government insists that Britain is leaving at the end of March. May’s office said she’d be skipping next week’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to focus on the Brexit crisis.

Meantime, the idea of hitting the pause button is gaining momentum with Parliament. But time is running out.

Any extension would need the unanimous agreement of all remaining 27 countries in the European Union.

