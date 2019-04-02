Prime Minister Theresa May walks in to deliver her statement at Downing Street on Tuesday. (Jack Taylor/AP)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said she will ask European leaders for another short delay on leaving the European Union in order to seek a compromise Brexit plan with the opposition Labour Party.

The evening announcement at 10 Downing Street, made after a marathon meeting of her divided cabinet, showed the famously stubborn prime minister sticking to many of her previous demands. She insisted that Parliament must pass the withdrawal deal she negotiated with the E.U. She repeated that she does not want Britain participating in European Parliament elections in May. And she wants any Brexit delay to be “as short as possible.”

But her outreach to Labour represented a shift in strategy after months trying to woo hardliners in her own Conservative Party. And she indicated that in determining the future relationship between Britain and the E.U., she might be willing to countenance the softer-style Brexit that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he supports.

In a brief TV statement, May offered to hold talks with Corbyn to seek a Brexit deal “to break the logjam.”

The two leaders share a chilly, almost disdainful relationship. As recently as Monday, Corbyn was calling for a general election.

On Tuesday, Corbyn said he would be “very happy” to meet with the prime minister. “We recognize that she has made a move,” he told Sky News. “I recognize my responsibility to represent the people that supported Labour in the last election and the people who didn’t support Labour but nevertheless want certainty and security for their own future and that’s the basis on which we will meet.”

According to May’s plan, if she and Corbyn can somehow hammer out a compromise, the government would then present the package to House of Commons for a vote.

If a deal between the two leaders proves impossible, May said she would offer Parliament a series of Brexit options, with the government committed to enact the plan that could win a sustainable majority.

May said she didn’t want a Brexit delay to extend beyond May 22, which would keep Britain from having to participate in European Parliament elections.

E.U. leaders have given May until 12 April to propose a plan for Brexit or face leaving the continental trading bloc without a deal — giving up the safety net of a two-year transition period and inviting economic disruption.

“This is a difficult time for everyone,” May said. “Passions are running high on all sides of the argument, but we can and must find the compromises that will deliver what the British people voted for.”

May’s plan would depend on the willingness of E.U. leaders to extend her a lifeline next week. After the statement, European Council President Donald Tusk called for patience.

But plowing forward without organizing late May elections for the European Parliament sends Britain down a path of no return. European leaders have said they are unwilling to tolerate Britain remaining in the European Union beyond the end of June if no elections are held.

Although they have bent in the past, European diplomats say the end of June date is a bright red line they will not cross.

That means that if May's gamble fails, and she can’t compromise with the Labour Party or fails to pass her divorce deal through Parliament, Britain would be headed for a chaotic no-deal departure sometime in the coming months.

If May does reach a compromise, E.U. Brexit negotiators say they can fix things on their side within days, so long as Britain opts for a departure that preserves more ties with the European Union.

A customs union — one of the plans that May and Corbyn might be able to agree on — would be an off-the-shelf plan that Europeans could arrange within days, negotiators say. Some joke that if the right people are sitting in the room, they could fix it up in an afternoon.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has played the tough guy in the negotiations, has said Britain can’t totally rely on an extension.

“A long Brexit extension, involving U.K. participation in European elections and E.U. institutions, is not obvious or automatic,” Macron tweeted Tuesday afternoon before May’s twist announcement.

But European leaders would probably hesitate to force Britain out against its will if British politicians appeared to be searching for ways to have a closer relationship with the bloc, so long as the rubicon of late June is not crossed.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who was in Paris for talks with Macron, echoed the sentiment, saying any extension would have to have “a clear purpose, and a clear plan.”

May’s offer to negotiate with Corbyn came on the day that a cross-party group of lawmakers tabled a bill that would require her to seek an extension beyond the April 12 deadline. The bill, which will be voted on Wednesday, aims to stop a “no-deal” Brexit.

Any compromise May might reach with Corbyn likely would be left for her successor to execute. Last week, she said that if her withdrawal deal goes through, she would resign before the negotiations with Europe on the future relationship.

Boris Johnson, Britain’s ambitious former foreign secretary who would be a top contender to replace May, tweeted on Tuesday: “It is very disappointing that the cabinet has decided to entrust the final handling of Brexit to Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.”

Johnson added, “It now seems all too likely that British trade policy and key law making powers will be handed over to Brussels — with no say for the U.K.”

Birnbaum reported in Brussels.

