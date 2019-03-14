LONDON — British lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on whether to seek to delay Brexit — maybe for weeks, maybe for months — after Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the European Union have been repeatedly rejected by a raucous Parliament trying to wrestle control of the exit from the government.

Also, for the first time, lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether Britain should hold a second Brexit referendum, a complete do-over that could see the results of the historic June 2016 plebiscite overturned.

While many members of Parliament may ultimately back a second referendum — a highly contentious prospect, marketed as a “People’s Vote” — even supporters of the move are expected to withhold support on Thursday, hoping instead to push the idea in tumultuous days to come.

In the votes on Thursday, May is offering lawmakers a stark choice. Either support her now twice rejected Brexit deal in a third “meaningful vote” next week — dubbed MV3 — or face the prospect of a very long Brexit delay.

May said that if the lawmakers back a Brexit deal by next Wednesday — the day before a European summit — then she will ask E.U. leaders for a “one-off extension” ending on June 30. Those three months would be necessary to pass legislation in Britain and on the continent and to provide for an “orderly Brexit.”

If the lawmakers reject May on her third attempt to win approval for her half-in, half-out compromise plan for Brexit, then the prime minister would ask E.U. leaders for a longer delay — the government’s motion doesn’t say how long.

Staying in beyond June would require Britain, as one of the 28 E.U. member states, to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019. This would essentially keep Britain in the economic and political union a good long while.

How long? Maybe forever, opponents of Brexit hope and hardline Brexiteers fear.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, tweeted on Thursday that he would urge E.U. leaders to support a “long extension” if Britain needed to “rethink its Brexit strategy.”

Conservative party lawmaker Ken Clarke, who opposes Brexit, told Sky News that the government should ask Brussels for the longest possible extension.

“I think we should suggest to the Europeans a good, long delay,” Clarke said. “Go back to square one and work out... over a proper time, the final relationship.”

Passions are high — as hardline Brexiteers fear May’s strategy will either force them to accept a deal they don’t like or they will lose their beloved Brexit.

A headline in the Telegraph newspaper read: “Britain’s Remainer elites have declared war on democracy itself.”

Nigel Farage, the frontman for Brexit and former leader of the U.K. Independence Party, warned “Brexit's betrayal is one of the most shameful chapters in British history.”

President Trump weighed into the Brexit debate, tweeting that the United States looks forward to a “large scale” trade deal with Britain.

“The potential is unlimited!” the president tweeted.

The bid for the second referendum is likely to fail.

The opposition Labour Party has urged members to be patient. The Labour leader on Brexit, Keir Starmer, told angry backbenchers, who are pushing for second referendum, “It is obvious that we are supportive of the principle. It’s a question of timing.”

The People’s Vote Campaign issued a statement Thursday saying “we do not think today is the right time to test the will of the House on the case for a new public vote.”

Lawmakers were also set to vote on an amendment that would see Parliament hold a series of so-called indicative votes, where lawmakers would vote on a range of Brexit options to help determine Parliament’s preferred outcome.

Members of May’s party have been brazen in saying that a compromise deal could be crafted — but they beg the prime minister to drop her plan.

“There is a majority in this house for a Brexit deal. It’s just not the prime minister’s deal,” Conservative lawmaker George Greeman told the BBC. “We have got to find a way to find that cross-party deal.”

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and who is currently in Washington, told the BBC they were in talks with May’s government. Many think that if the DUP were to fall in behind the government, then other hardline Brexiteers would follow.

“When you come to the end of a negotiation that’s when you really start to see the whites of people’s eyes,” said Foster, “and you get down to the point where you make a deal.”

Read more

Will Brexit happen? When? And how? The uncertainty is maddening for business.

Britain is operating as if a Brexit delay is there for the taking. It’s not.

Parliament rejects a no-deal departure

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news