The inclusion of Ireland and Britain, scheduled to take effect Tuesday, essentially means that some 500 million British and E.U. citizens are prohibited from traveling to the United States — using an ocean to enforce social distancing between the closest of allies and trading partners.

The ban may or may not do much to slow the movement of the novel virus, which is now being transmitted from person-to-person on both continents. But it will seriously disrupt transatlantic business, trade and university study. It will pummel the travel and tourism sectors.

Many in Britain imagined that the country’s “special relationship” with America might keep the turnstiles open, but they will be shut. A day after the first U.S. restrictions were announced Wednesday, Trump met in the Oval Office with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, raising hopes in Ireland that the country would also be left off the list.

American citizens and U.S. permanent residents are still allowed to travel home to the United States.

U.S. citizens have not been banned from entering Britain and Ireland, and most European countries, though in the past few days, countries within Europe have begun restricting travel.

Italy, especially its hard-hit north, is on virtual lockdown and Spain is expected to follow with extreme measures to slow the contagion on Monday.

Trump administration officials said they seek to protect Americans in the face of a soaring number of coronavirus cases in Europe.

On Friday, the director-general of the World Health Organization called Europe the new epicenter for the virus. Britain and the European Union now have the second highest number of cases and deaths outside of China.

The number of deaths from the virus doubled in 24 hours in Britain to 21 and there are 1,140 confirmed cases. Britain’s chief scientific officer, Patrick Vallance, however, said because most sick or infected people are not tested, the real number of infected individuals in the country is likely 5,000 to 10,000.

When Trump first announced travel restriction for Europe on Wednesday, E.U. officials strongly condemned the decision. The 30-day ban took them by surprise and many viewed the travel bans as politically motivated and not supported by the science.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” said E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in a statement Thursday.

There was no initial reaction to the travel ban from Prime Minister Boris Johnson or Ireland’s caretaker prime minister Leo Varadkar.

Such travel bans have been roundly criticized by health experts and runs counter to World Health Organization’s repeated recommendations.

They can cause people to make their travel more surreptitious, make it harder to do contact-tracing and cause economic damage, critics say.

“Travel restrictions can cause more harm than good by hindering info-sharing, medical supply chains and harming economies,” the head of the World Health Organization said shortly before the Trump administration’s earlier decision weeks ago to ban travel from China.

The countries facing strict travel restrictions to the United States are now: Britain and Ireland (beginning Monday) and Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.