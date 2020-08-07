Public Health England issued a heat-health warning and advised people sheltering indoors to close curtains facing the sun.
“This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19,’’ said Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, consultant in public health at Public Health England. “A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and may be socially isolated.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.