This combination photo made available by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Alexander Petrov, left, and Ruslan Boshirov. British prosecutors charged them with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

British prosecutors on Wednesday named two Russian suspects wanted for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

The two men, named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were charged with the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. They were also charged with the attempted murder of Nick Bailey, a British police officer who also fell ill from the nerve agent. All three have since recovered.

“It is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov,” Sue Hemming, the Crown Prosecution Service’s director of legal services, said in a statement.

Hemming said Britain would not apply to Russia to extradite the men because the Russia’s constitution does not allow the extradition of its own nationals. But she said Britain has obtained a European arrest warrant for Petrov and Boshirov.

British police also released images of the two men, both around 40 years old, who were blamed for the attack in Salisbury on March 4. They said the men flew from Moscow to London on Russian passports.

