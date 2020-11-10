Belarus has seen three months of mass protests since Lukashenko declared himself the winner of a disputed election in August.
The U.K. has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies following the election and the violent crackdown on protesters.
Raab accused Lukashenko of “a concerted campaign of harassment aimed at activists, media and now diplomats.”
“Instead of trying to bully those shining a light on his repression, Mr. Lukashenko must agree to free and fair elections and enable those responsible for violence against demonstrators to be held to account,” he said.
Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media since coming to power in 1994, has refused dialogue with opponents and has accused Western countries of inciting the protests.
