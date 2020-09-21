“If, and that’s quite a big if, but if that continues unabated . . . you would end up with something like 50,000 cases in the middle of October, per day,” said Vallance. A month later, this could result in more than 200 deaths a day, he said.

The ominous warning comes amid speculation that the British government is set to introduce fresh nationwide restrictions this week as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise sharply.

AD

AD

The reports of new measures, along with growing concern over outbreaks elsewhere in Europe, helped to send stocks tumbling on Monday. London’s FTSE 100 index was down 2.7 percent, and the Pan-European Stoxx 600 index had fallen 2 percent by 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Britain’s coronavirus caseload began rising again in July, the government scientists said, especially among young adults. There are currently thousands of new cases per day.

Vallance said that about 8 percent of the population may have antibodies, which can fade over time. He said that the “virus has genetically moved a bit, but it has not changed in terms of its propensity and its ability to cause disease and to cause death.”

AD

An estimated 13.5 million people across the country are already living under local lockdown restrictions. But the fresh warnings could herald further measures. Analysts said the government could introduce new curfews or fines, but that it would resist a full lockdown like the one in the spring, which required schools and nonessential businesses to close their doors.

AD

Britain’s death toll of 41,777 is the highest in Europe.

“We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We’ve seen it in France, in Spain, across Europe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week. “It’s been absolutely inevitable, I’m afraid, that we would see it in this country.”

The government recently introduced new restrictions, notably reducing the number of people who are allowed to meet socially, both indoors and outdoors, to six. Many Britons have complained that the rules were confusing and varied widely among the United Kingdom’s four separate nations — for example, the “rule of six” included children in England, but not in Scotland.

AD

Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, told the BBC on Monday that tackling the virus is “never going to be completely straightforward and clear-cut.”

AD

Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said that “if we don’t do enough, the virus will take off. At the moment, that is the path that we are clearly on.”

He stressed that society as a whole needs to take action.