Soon after arriving, the sailors feared they were under attack. They shot and killed an important leader, Te Maro, and later killed eight more Maori.

The British High Commission said the exact wording of Clarke’s speech to Maori leaders would remain private, but she would acknowledge the pain of those first encounters and extend her sympathy to the descendants of those killed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD