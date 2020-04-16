Like other nations, Britain is struggling to keep its population safe, while providing life-support to a flatlining economy. But it is doing so without its head of state, who is recovering from his bout with the virus, which Johnson said “could have gone either way.”

It has been 25 days since Britain announced its version of a lockdown — and Johnson has spent 21 of those days, first sick and self-isolating, then in a hospital ward and ICU, and now recovering at the prime minister’s official countryside retreat.

Thursday’s announcement to maintain the status quo — with stay-at-home measures and business closures — is the easy part. New infections and hospital admissions may have just begun to plateau in Britain, though daily deaths still soar.

Much harder is how and how fast to ease social distancing measures and revive the economy. This requires big decisions and a fine balancing of competing interests.

In the prime minister’s absence, the government is coming under mounting pressure to outline its plans for the future — or, at least, give a sense of its thinking.

The new leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is calling for the government to publish its “exit strategy,” so people and businesses can at least begin to imagine what comes next.

With Johnson away from 10 Downing Street, government ministers are debating future actions: whether to continue to shield the elderly while allowing younger people more freedom of movement; whether to bring back some business sectors before others; whether to maintain higher levels of social distancing in some parts of the country than others.

Columnists and commentators, too, are complaining that the government’s failure to explain what might come next is frustrating.

Polls show that the British public overwhelmingly support the lockdown. A recent YouGov poll found that 91 percent of Britons supported an extension beyond its initial three-week limit.

In Johnson’s place, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is running the country alongside the cabinet. They have repeated the refrain that they are following the instructions left by Johnson before he entered the hospital.

But while the prime minister has been sick, a lot has changed.

Britain has faced a surge in deaths in nursing homes, and it has struggled to obtain and distribute protective equipment to health-care workers and to quickly make available tests that can detect both ongoing and past infection.

One of Johnson’s great skills is his ability to communicate — and to perhaps to comfort the public.

In a sense, his scary experience with the coronavirus focused Britain’s attention on the seriousness of the pandemic and encouraged people to submit to drastic measures to restrict movement.

But as Britain contemplates next moves, the prime minister may be more missed.

Communications this week have been muddled. Northern Ireland, one of the four nations in the United Kingdom, didn’t wait for the announcement that Britain’s lockdown would continue and unilaterally said its lockdown would be extended until May 9. Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, said now was the time to “dig in, to stay strong and save lives.”

On Thursday, before the official announcement that the lockdown would continue, Britain’s top two health officials appeared to be talking past each other.

Deputy Health Minister Nadine Dorries raised eyebrows when she tweeted that “there is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine.”

Many experts have said that it would take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed and distributed.

Asked about the remarks on Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stressed that Dorries’s use of the word “full” was key. But he conceded that it would “take time” before things return to the way they were.

Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King's College London, said an extension of the restrictions wasn’t surprising — not least because the prime minister isn’t in the driving seat.

“It’s just inconceivable that this lot would try and take decisions without Boris Johnson being there. He’s the beating heart of this government in a way that hasn’t been the case since the heyday of Tony Blair,” the Labour Party leader who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007.

Johnson’s cabinet, Menon said, owed their jobs to Johnson, not to mention the Conservative Party’s thumping December election victory, which was led by the prime minister.

“No one is taking big decisions in his absence,” Menon said.

Downing Street officials say all decisions will be “guided by scientific and expert advice.”

One of Britain’s top epidemiologists, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College in London, told the BBC on Thursday, “It’s not going to be going back to normal. We will have to maintain some form of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available.”

Earlier, Ferguson and his team, whose models have informed Downing Street and the White House, said that a strategy to suppress the virus would have to remain for as long as 18 months, until a vaccine is widely available, and that governments should not think of one wave but successive waves of infection, which could entail authorities loosening, then tightening, then again loosening restrictions.

Catherine Haddon, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank, said that constitutionally, Britain is governed by a cabinet, the government’s top leadership team, and this is true whether Johnson or Raab is at the helm. “The U.K. prime minister doesn’t have the same overt executive powers that a U.S. president has,” she said.

She noted that, though that the prime minister is “the first among equals in the cabinet,” his role was “sort of a chairmanship role over his cabinet rather than being a CEO alone.”

That doesn’t mean that the prime minister doesn’t have power. He has the power to advise the queen on who is in his cabinet — in other words, he decides whom to hire and fire, which gives him a lot of political power.

Raab, Haddon said, was “only there through the borrowed authority of Boris Johnson. If the cabinet turned around said, ‘We don’t respect his authority and Raab should cease doing his job,’ then you’d have a clash that would have to be resolved. How you resolve is a tricky constitutional question.”