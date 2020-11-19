The government said it was the largest military spending increase in 30 years. It represents about a 10 percent rise from previous spending plans.

Johnson said in a statement that he made the decision “in the teeth of the pandemic” because “the defence of the realm must come first.”

AD

“The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War, and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies,” he said.

AD

He added: “This is our chance to end the era of retreat, transform our armed forces, bolster our global influence, unite and level up our country, pioneer new technology and defend our people and way of life.”

The government said in a statement that the funding will “cement the [United Kingdom’s] position as the largest defence spender in Europe and the second largest in NATO.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News that previously, “our funding never matched our ambition — and that goes for most of the reviews for the last 40 years.” He added: “This means we can have a proper discussion about what are our global ambitions and how are we going to fund it.”

AD

The announcement was welcomed by Washington.

U.S. acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller said the United States “applauds the announcement,” which he said would allow the British military to “continue to be one of the finest fighting forces in the world.”