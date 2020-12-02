Britain has been racing to become the first Western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, and its government has already ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The first of those doses are expected to arrive in the coming days, the drugmakers said in a joint statement.

AD

AD

Starting next week, the vaccine will be available across the country, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

“Help is on its way,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Wednesday. “The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.”

Hancock told the BBC that he was “absolutely thrilled” by the decision and “very proud” that Britain was the first country to approve the vaccine. Approximately 800,000 doses are expected to arrive next week, with first priority going to nursing home residents and workers, and the most elderly citizens. Health-care workers and other extremely vulnerable populations “are also high on that priority list,” he said.

AD

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla described the vaccine’s authorization as “a historic moment,” and noted that the company anticipates that it will soon be approved by other governments around the world. Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency use authorization in the United States on Nov. 20, with the goal of distributing the vaccine to high-risk populations by mid-December.

AD