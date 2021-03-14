The woman was among thousands who attended an evening vigil Saturday in Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing executive whose kidnap and killing has stunned the nation. A police officer has been charged in her death.

Police urged people to stay away from the planned vigil with England still in lockdown. Organizers canceled the event after talks with police about its legality and safety broke down.

AD

But people went anyway.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins was quizzed about the sensational photo on Sunday morning talk shows.

AD

“You’ll be very familiar with the picture that has been shown absolutely everywhere. What did you think when you saw it?” said the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

“I found it very upsetting, of course,” Atkins said.

Atkins told Sky’s Sophie Ridge that the photograph was “something that the police will have to explain in their report to the Home Secretary.”

But she resisted the calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who holds the most powerful policing position in Britain, to resign. Atkins said policing large-scale events is difficult, especially in a pandemic, but said police should “explain their actions to the wider public.”

AD

On Sunday, police came under growing pressure to explain their handling of the memorial.

“We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary,” assistant police commissioner Helen Ball said. “But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety.”

AD

As scenes of tussles from the vigil circulated online, politicians from across the political spectrum criticized the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the situation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who called the scenes at the vigil as “upsetting,” said she had requested a full police report on the day’s developments.

Police said four people were arrested for “public order offences and for breaches of the Health Protection Regulations.”

Liberal Democrat party leader Ed Davey was among those who called on the police commissioner to resign. Others have said that what’s needed is a more serious look at how to handle demonstrations during a pandemic.

AD

Jess Phillips, the opposition Labour Party’s point person on domestic violence, said: “The reality is if Cressida Dick stays or goes [it] doesn't make women in this country more safe.” But she said there were “many missed opportunities throughout the day for police to work with organizers to create a completely safe vigil so that people could go and have a moment of sorrow and a moment of resistance.”

AD

The woman in the photo, Patsy Stevenson, said she attended the vigil to support women who “cannot walk down the streets themselves because of the fear of men.” She called the police actions “disgraceful.”

“Before then, it was just a peaceful protest,” she told the left-wing website Counterfire. “I was arrested by police for standing there. I wasn’t doing anything. They threw me to the floor. They have pictures of me on the floor being arrested. And I’m 5 foot 2 and I weigh nothing.”

Despite the cancellation, she said, people were going to attend, “because people were angry.”