Britain will essentially take a middle path, allowing Huawei to supply and build 5G infrastructure, but ban it from the “core” systems and sensitive government sites. It will also limit its market share to 35 percent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under intense pressure from the Trump administration to ban Huawei outright from the entire network. The United States claims the company poses a security risk and threatens U.S.-British intelligence sharing.

The U.S. government has called Chinese telecom giant Huawei a threat to national security, saying the Chinese government could tap into Huawei equipment to spy on the West or disrupt critical infrastructure.

Huawei has dismissed this concern as unfounded.

The United States has been pressing Britain and other key European allies for at least 18 months to bar Huawei from their 5G networks on national security grounds.

The pressure has been both public and private. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Sunday that Britain had a “momentous decision ahead on 5G.” On Friday, Trump himself called Johnson to talk about Huawei.

The American pressure has met with mixed results, largely because of concerns that pulling Huawei out of existing 4G networks will be cumbersome and costly. Major providers such as British Telecom are heavily invested in Huawei and Britain does not want to fall behind in the coming 5G world.

In addition to banning the sale of some U.S. technology to Huawei, Washington has also blocked Huawei from installing telecom equipment in the United States. Japan and Australia have also effectively banned Huawei from their 5G networks.

The coming super-fast 5G networks are expected to power the coming “Internet of Things,” enabling industrial, transport and everyday devices to be connected, to “talk” to each other and to share data constantly, powering future technologies such as driverless cars and smart household appliances.

Supporters say 5G may usher in a “fourth industrial revolution.” Critics worry that the systems will allow for widespread spying, data harvesting and loss of privacy.

Britain has long signaled it intended to take a middle path, barring Huawei from government systems and “core” networks that contain routers and switches handling massive volumes of traffic, while allowing the Chinese equipment-maker into the “edge,” where radio antennae connect with user devices.

But the U.S. government has argued that even a limited presence is too much in a 5G network in which, officials say, the distinction between core and edge is virtually meaningless because so much more data can be processed at the network periphery.

Last April, news leaked in London that the Theresa May government had decided to allow a limited role for Huawei in the 5G network. But she resigned as prime minister before the decision was formally announced, leaving it to Johnson to pick up where she left off.

As London neared a decision, the Trump administration stepped up its campaign to persuade its ally to bar Huawei. A high-level delegation including Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy Rob Blair and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cyber Rob Strayer, flew to London this month to make their pitch.

They reiterated their case that having a Chinese company that is beholden to potential Chinese government demands for access would pose not only a surveillance risk but also a threat of network disruption if a conflict escalated. They shared technical information aimed at persuading officials that the national security risks of using Huawei technology could not be adequately mitigated.

The American delegation stressed that if Britain were to let Huawei into its 5G network, the U.S. government would have to reassess whether the British could sufficiently protect intelligence being shared.

The British were not persuaded, according to several individuals familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for the record.

Also amping up the pressure is the U.S. Congress. A group of Republican lawmakers this month introduced legislation that would bar U.S. intelligence-sharing with any country that allows Huawei into its 5G network. Though it’s not expected to pass — at least not in current form — the threat sends a signal that Congress does not intend to sit on the sidelines on the issue.

British intelligence officials last March delivered a scathing assessment of the security risks posed by Huawei in telecom networks, saying they found “significant technical issues” in the firm’s engineering processes as well as “concerning issues” in its software.

At the same time, the British intelligence officials said they have “strict controls” for how Huawei equipment is deployed. They said that the 5G networks will be governed by three “preconditions”: higher cybersecurity standards, resilience — or being able minimize disruptions if a system is exploited — and diversity.

Many European countries, including the Britain, have long used Huawei gear in their 3G and 4G networks, but they’ve come under intense U.S. pressure to exclude Huawei from 5G.

British officials and lawmakers wrestled with the decision for more than a year, with some signaling skepticism about a full ban. In a June speech, the head of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, said the country needed to consider a broad range of threats.

“The most significant attack on U.K. telcos in recent years that we know of was Russian, and we don’t have any Russian owned or flagged kit in our telco networks,” he said.

Last summer, the British Parliament’s Science and Technology committee said Britain should ban Huawei from the most sensitive, core operations of its 5G network. It said it saw no technical grounds for completely excluding the Chinese company’s gear, though it added there could be “geopolitical or ethical grounds for the government to decide to enact a ban.”

The British decision comes as a host of other countries, including Germany and Brazil, continue to debate Huawei’s role in their 5G networks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly rejected the idea of banning any company “simply because it’s from a certain country,” and is seen as reluctant to alienate either China or the United States, two large buyers of German cars and machinery. But German intelligence officials and some members of Merkel’s own party have pushed for a tougher stance against Huawei, sparking a fiery debate that has delayed a final decision.

Germany’s Foreign Office, Interior Ministry and intelligence services “all emphasize the risks of Huawei,” while “the Federal Chancellery and Ministry for Economic Affairs are against a ban,” researchers with the German Council on Foreign Relations wrote in a recent report.

In December, China’s ambassador to Berlin, Ken Wu, warned there could be “consequences” for Germany if it excludes Huawei. Speaking at a forum hosted by the newspaper Handelsblatt, Wu noted Germany sells millions of cars a year in China, the world’s largest auto market.

“Could we say one day that the German cars are not safe because we are able to manufacture our own cars?” he said. “No. That is pure protectionism.”