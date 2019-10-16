The plan had been expected to come into force later this year.

However, privacy campaigners had expressed fears that handing over personal information to access adult content could mean that a person’s porn viewing habits could be tracked.

The British Board of Film Classification, a film ratings and censorship body that was to oversee the verification scheme, says it will continue to support the government’s child protection efforts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

