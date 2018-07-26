People enjoy the sunshine on a beach in Margate, south Engalnd, as the hot weather continues, Thursday July 26, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) today as the heatwave continues across the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire(/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Britain is bracing for possible record-breaking heat, as lawmakers warn that hot weather-related deaths could spike in the future if authorities don’t act to prepare for more regular heatwaves.

Weather-watchers the Met Office said temperatures could peak Friday to smash an all-time July record of 36.7 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit). It predicts top temperatures of up to 35C for Thursday.

A Parliamentary environment committee warned Thursday that heat-related deaths could treble and rise to 7,000 a year by 2050 unless the government plans ahead with strategies to protect people, especially the elderly.

The unusual heat is also causing problems on roads. The RAC, which offers roadside assistance, reported a 15 percent rise in the number of vehicle breakdowns compared to usual figures.

